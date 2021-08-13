Colts, Panthers practice ahead of preseason tilt

WESTFIELD – Indianapolis quarterbacks Jacob Eason and Sam Ehlinger finally got to throw some passes against a different defense Thursday.

Sam Darnold faced the first real challenge with his new Carolina teammates, too.

And after finishing the first of two joint practices at the Colts training camp facility, it's clear everybody still has some finetuning to do before today's next workout and Sunday's preseason opener.

Carolina obtained Darnold in a deal with the New York Jets, who swapped first-round picks with the Colts in 2018 to take the former Southern California star No. 3 overall. Darnold is trying to revive his career after going 13-25 with the Jets, and the long weekend in Indy started with mixed results.

While he scrambled to extend plays, he also missed receivers down the field, and the drops didn't help.

“There's also a lot of plays our tight ends left out there today, too, and you can't always tell it, but we're not probably where we're supposed to be, and when the play's not there, Sam's got to turn and throw the ball away,” Panthers coach Matt Rhule said.

Meanwhile, the Colts found themselves working in two youngsters.

Carson Wentz, the projected starter after a trade with Philadelphia, hasn't practiced in almost two weeks because of an injured left foot. Wentz was walking around on the field with a mask – and no protective gear around the surgically repaired foot.

Team owner Jim Irsay told reporters the Colts would be cautious with Wentz for the Sept. 12 season opener against Seattle.

“In talking with Carson, I told him 'Look, you have to be right. We need you to be 100%, don't rush it,'” Irsay said. “He's a competitor, but I told him don't come back until you're truly, truly ready.”

The strong-armed Eason is in his second season out of Washington, but his rookie year was a washout. Joint practices and the preseason were canceled, and as No. 3 on the depth chart he never took a regular-season snap. When Wentz went down, the former Washington star initially inherited the No. 1 job, but he's been splitting reps this week with rookie Sam Ehlinger.