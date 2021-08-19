Fields fan favorite, but Dalton starting

LAKE FOREST, Ill. – Quarterback Andy Dalton has the support of Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy, even if it's apparent the allegiance of fans at Soldier Field rests elsewhere.

The Bears have a unique quarterback situation, with popular rookie Justin Fields not expected to win the starting spot away from Dalton for opening day despite eye-opening play in the first preseason game, a 20-13 win over the Miami Dolphins on Saturday.

At least judging from fan reaction against Miami, it could be Dalton fighting an uphill battle even though he owns the job.

“That's not easy being on that sideline for that game and hearing when Justin runs out, all the cheers,” Nagy said. “I mean, let's just face it, if that was any of us, that's not easy.”

It's not as if Dalton is being booed – although No. 3 quarterback Nick Foles was when he replaced Fields.

Booing this week likely will be reserved for former Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky when he returns Saturday to play for Buffalo in a preseason game at Soldier Field.

Nagy on Wednesday said Fields was out of practice because of a groin injury. Nagy doesn't consider Fields' injury serious, and holding him out of practice was precautionary.

Dalton shrugs off the Fields mania and maintains his focus on the Sept. 12 opener against the Los Angeles Rams, all while also helping Fields learn the ways of the NFL.

He's heard fans cheering and shouting Fields' name at Halas Hall practices and seen the No. 1 jerseys each day.

“Andy is great,” Nagy said. “I mean, you know, this is such a unique situation. For a guy like Andy, where I feel really comfortable is knowing that he's comfortable in his own skin, he believes in himself and he knows that we believe in him.”

Fields' 10-for-14 effort for 142 yards against Miami was solid, but Dalton might be most impressed with Fields' speed.

“He's special,” Dalton said. “If he's got that room in front of him, that's a part of his game that he can definitely use. With his speed that he's got, definitely a thing that he can use in his game.”

With the Bears offensive line an issue – neither starting tackle has practiced, guard James Daniels is sidelined and second-round pick Teven Jenkins is facing back surgery – it might require a quarterback who can run.

Nagy is resisting this temptation and will stick by his promise to Dalton about the opener.

“He's a true pro,” Nagy said of Dalton. “He's doing everything we're asking him to do. And I think that's the only thing that we can worry about right now is just, again, coming out here and practice hard, man, do everything you can.

“We know it's not easy. But if you just worry about being the best Bears quarterback you can be, help everybody else out, you help us out, and in the end it's a win for everybody.”