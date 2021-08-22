Colts eke out win against Vikings

MINNEAPOLIS – Jacob Eason passed for 132 yards and directed two field goal drives, and the Indianapolis Colts beat the Minnesota Vikings 12-10 on Saturday night.

Troy Dye returned an interception 33 yards for a touchdown to highlight a sharper showing by Minnesota's backups, one of two deflected-then-picked-off passes thrown by Indianapolis rookie Sam Ehlinger. Ehlinger got the start and led two field goal drives in the first half.

Dye snagged the ball that was tipped at the line by Armon Watts and glanced off Parris Campbell's hands in the first quarter, running it in for the only touchdown the Vikings have in their two exhibition games.

Eason went 16 for 27 without a turnover for the Colts, strengthening his hold on the No. 2 spot ahead of Ehlinger as the potential fill-in starter if Carson Wentz isn't ready for the regular season. Ehlinger was 8 for 13 for 70 yards, playing with about half starters and half backups. He was also intercepted by undrafted rookie defensive tackle Jordon Scott, who grabbed the ball after it glanced off wide receiver Ashton Dulin.

Playing three safe series behind the starting offensive line, Kirk Cousins had his first and likely only action of this preseason for the Vikings and finished 5 for 7 for 23 yards. He was sacked once by first-round draft pick Kwity Paye, who beat left tackle Rashod Hill off the edge.

The Vikings failed to convert 11 of their 12 third downs. Greg Joseph missed a 51-yard field goal wide right, the only time Cousins and company were in scoring range. Joseph later made a 49-yard try, after a possession with backup Jake Browning behind center.

Browning went 6 for 15 for 82 yards, and rookie Kellen Mond was 6 for 12 for 61 yards.

BILLS 41, BEARS 15: In Chicago, Buffalo quarterback Mitchell Trubisky gained possibly a small measure of satisfaction at Soldier Field in the Bills' win.

Trubisky led the Bills on four touchdown drives in their first four possessions against his former team.

Greeted by Chicago fans with a mix of both boos and cheers, Trubisky finished 20 of 28 for 221 yards with a touchdown and played the entire first half. He led six scoring drives in all and the Bills (2-0) went into the locker room leading 34-6.

Dalton threw a 73-yard TD pass to Rodney Adams, but also threw an interception to Nick McCloud just before halftime.

Dalton finished 11 of 17 for 146 yards with a TD and interception. He played the entire first half.

Fields was 9 of 19 for 80 yards and ran for 46 yards.

STEELERS 26, LIONS 20: In Pittsburgh, Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger enjoyed a perfect preseason debut.

He turned in a perfect passer rating of 158.3 and led the Steelers' to a pair of touchdowns in the Pittsburgh win.

Roethlisberger had his initial opportunity to work with first-year offensive coordinator Matt Canada during an in-game setting.

The 39-year-old Roethlisberger ran Canada's up-tempo approach to near perfection in three series. He finished 8 of 10 for 137 yards and two touchdowns, both to rookie tight end Pat Freiermuth.

JETS 23, PACKERS 14: In Green Bay, Wisconsin, Jets rookie QB Zach Wilson looked something close to perfect in his second preseason start as he let it rip in a victory against Green Bay.

Wilson's performance last week against the Giants was solid, but this game was superb as the former BYU quarterback led the Jets to 17 first-half points.

Here's what the No.2 overall pick's stat line looked like on Saturday in four drives: 9 for 11 for 128 yards and two touchdowns with a passer rating of 154.7.

Jet fans would be forgiven if they had trouble remembering what good quarterbacking looked like. But Wilson offered a stirring refresher course as the 22-year-old showed everything that made him a top-2 selection in the 2021 draft.