QB Wentz says return to practice was fun

WESTFIELD – Carson Wentz got back to work with the Indianapolis Colts on Monday – and looked sharp.

Three-time All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson and center Ryan Kelly joined him at practice for the first time since late July.

Yes, all three starters returned from injuries, finally giving the Colts a glimpse of what they might look like at full strength. Wentz and Nelson hadn't worked out since having surgery in early August to remove bone fragments from their feet. Kelly had been out with a hyperextended left elbow. All three are expected to do limited work this week.

“It was a lot of fun, honestly,” said Wentz, the new starting quarterback acquired from Philadelphia in a March trade. “I don't like watching practice, I'd much rather be doing it and it was fun. It was fun to get out there today and to not think about it a lot and just play ball. I came out of it very confident.”

All three spent last week rehabbing behind the scenes but now must demonstrate they can complete practices on successive days. Each, Colts coach Frank Reich said, also will be monitored closely between workouts.

Newton to miss 3 practice days

Patriots quarterback Cam Newton will miss at least three days of practice this week after traveling to a team-approved, out-of-town medical appointment over the weekend.

The team said Newton went to the appointment Saturday and tested negative each day for COVID-19.

But due to a “misunderstanding about tests conducted away from NFL facilities” that is required by NFL and NFLPA protocols, he has been subjected to a five-day, re-entry cadence before he can return to the Patriots' team facilities. The earliest he is eligible to return is Thursday.

Extra points

Browns kicker Cody Parkey (quadriceps) is being placed on injured reserve, meaning Chase McLaughlin will likely begin the season as Cleveland's starter. ... Falcons quarterback AJ McCarron (knee) is done for the season. ... The Vikings signed defensive end Everson Griffen. ... Receiver CeeDee Lamb is among three more Dallas Cowboys players in COVID-19 protocols, making it five players and coaches sidelined by coronavirus concerns as the club switched to virtual meetings as a precaution. Joining Lamb are safeties Malik Hooker and Israel Mukuamu, defensive tackle Carlos Watkins and defensive coordinator Dan Quinn. ... Jets linebacker Jarrad Davis will be sidelined through the first several weeks of the regular season with an ankle injury.