Jaguars' rookie RB out for year

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville Jaguars rookie running back Travis Etienne is out for the season after injuring his left foot in Monday's preseason loss at New Orleans.

The team said Tuesday that Etienne, a first-round draft pick from Clemson, has a Lisfranc injury. He was placed on injured reserve and is expected to have surgery as soon as possible.

Since Etienne was placed on IR before the final 53-man roster deadline next Tuesday, his season is over.

Newton on track for return

Patriots coach Bill Belichick said he expects Cam Newton to return to the field this week for the second day of joint practices with the Giants after the quarterback missed a second day of practice because of a misunderstanding of COVID-19 testing rules. Newton is under an NFL-mandated five-day reentry process for unvaccinated players.

Extra points

Three-time All-Pro receiver Cliff Branch and Super Bowl-winning coach Dick Vermeil are finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's class of 2022. ... The Panthers have agreed to a three-year, $37.5 million contract extension with wide receiver Robby Anderson. ... Former Cardinals first-round pick Josh Rosen has signed with the Falcons. ... Bills receivers Cole Beasley and Gabriel Davis and defensive tackles Star Lotulelei and Vernon Butler must spend at least five days away from the team facility after having close contact with a trainer who tested positive. ... Browns wide receiver Davion Davis has been suspended two games by the NFL for violating the league's policy on substance abuse.