Jaguars' top pick gets nod at QB

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Trevor Lawrence will start Jacksonville's season opener at Houston on Sept. 12, one of the least surprising decisions in franchise history.

Coach Urban Meyer made the announcement Wednesday, giving Lawrence the nod over third-year pro Gardner Minshew after two preseason games and a month of training camp.

Lawrence, the top pick in the 2021 NFL draft, and Minshew, a two-year starter in Jacksonville, split repetitions with the first-team offense during camp. Meyer wanted “healthy competition” at every position, including quarterback.

Meyer also said Lawrence will start Jacksonville's preseason finale at Dallas on Sunday.

“It doesn't really change anything, though,” Lawrence said. “Still got the same task in front of us, got to get a lot better, individually, as a team, as an offense. Just looking forward to going to work this week. It brings some clarity, which is nice, going forward. But it really doesn't change much, but, yeah, I'm really excited for the opportunity, grateful for it.”

Lawrence has completed 20 of 32 passes for 184 yards in two exhibitions, both losses. He started each game, was sacked three times, and led the offense to just a field goal in six series.

Bridgewater to start for Broncos

Broncos coach Vic Fangio informed the team that Teddy Bridgewater has edged incumbent Drew Lock to win the starting quarterback job.

Bridgewater will become the 11th quarterback to start for Denver since Peyton Manning retired after winning Super Bowl 50. Manning was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this month.

The Broncos are 32-48 since he retired, including Lock's 8-10 mark in the last season and a-half.

Extra points

The Rams acquired running back Sony Michel from the Patriots for a reported conditional fifth- and sixth-round 2022 draft picks. ... Packers wide receiver Devin Funchess (hamstring) has been placed on season-ending injured reserve. ... Jets defensive end Vinny Curry announced he has a rare blood disorder that required his spleen to be removed. Curry, 33, was placed on the reserve/non-football injury list, ending his season. ... Offensive lineman Connor Williams and safety Damontae Kazee have joined the list of Dallas players under COVID-19 protocols, bringing the total to six along with defensive coordinator Dan Quinn. The other players out are defensive tackle Carlos Watkins, receiver CeeDee Lamb and safety Malik Hooker. Safety Israel Mukuamu was on the list but returned to practice Wednesday.