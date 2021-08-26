Colts put 2 starting linemen on COVID-19 list

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts put All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson and Pro Bowl left tackle Eric Fisher on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday.

Fisher has not yet practiced because he is recovering from a torn Achilles tendon suffered in January. He's not expected to play until late September or early October. He signed as a free agent in April with the hope he would replace Colts longtime left tackle Anthony Castonzo, who retired after last season.

Nelson returned to practice Monday after missing three weeks following surgery to remove a bone fragment in his right foot. He did limited work Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, but was not expected to play in Friday night's preseason finale at Detroit. The three-time All-Pro, who has never missed a start in his pro career, intends to keep that streak intact when the Colts open the season Sept. 12 against Seattle.

The Colts have been one of the NFL’s least vaccinated teams though coach Frank Reich recently said the percentage of those who have taken at least one shot had improved to more than 75%.

------

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP--NFL