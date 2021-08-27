Barkley, Newton back at practice

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The final day of joint practices between the Giants and Patriots featured the return of two stars hoping to be on the field when their teams begin the regular season.

Giants running back Saquon Barkley participated in 7-on-7 drills on Thursday for the first time this preseason, getting reps with the first team early in practice before joining the training staff for individual conditioning.

Wearing a non-contact jersey and working against only light resistance from the defense, he caught one pass – a short dump-off in the flat from Daniel Jones, trotting into the end zone. He also caught a few passes during a two-minute drill.

Still, they were the biggest steps to date in Barkley's nine-plus months of rehabilitation from surgery on the torn ACL he suffered in his right knee during New York's second game of last season.

“It felt good,” Barkley said. “I feels good to be with the team. It feels good to get a couple of team reps. It's just fun to be able to play football again. I feel like a little kid. And just taking it day by day.”

Patriots quarterback Cam Newton also returned to practice for the first time since what coach Bill Belichick called a “misunderstanding” of NFL COVID-19 protocols. It required Newton to sit out a mandatory five-day waiting period for unvaccinated players after he attended an out-of-town doctor's appointment over the weekend.

It's left open the door for rookie Mac Jones to perhaps overtake him with Sunday's exhibition finale against New York this weekend remaining before New England's Week 1 opener against Miami.

Belichick said before practice that he was no closer to naming his starter to begin the season.

Extra points

The Indianapolis Colts put All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson and Pro Bowl left tackle Eric Fisher on the reserve/COVID-19 list. ...Odell Beckham Jr., who has slowly increased his activities since the Browns opened training camp last month, took his first snaps in team drills during practice – a major step in his return from knee surgery. ...

The Bears waived receiver Javon Wims. A seventh-round draft pick by Chicago in 2018, Wims had 28 receptions for 266 yards and two touchdowns in three seasons. The NFL suspended Wims for two games in November for punching New Orleans Saints safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson. ... Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill, tight end Geoff Swaim and linebacker Justin March-Lillard joined four other players on the reserve/COVID-19 list.