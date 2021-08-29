Bears hold on to defeat Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Nick Foles threw a 54-yard touchdown pass to Jesper Horsted with 6:51 left, and the Chicago Bears held off the Tennessee Titans to wrap the preseason Saturday night.

Horsted, a tight end who played at Princeton, finished with three TDs and 104 yards receiving, catching all five passes thrown to him. His first TD came from rookie Justin Fields in his first start with the other two from Foles in the second half.

The 11th overall draft pick, Fields had veteran Jason Peters at left tackle with the other starters on the offensive line in front of him. With help from back-to-back defensive penalties, he hit Horsted in the end zone for a 20-yard TD pass in the final minute for a 14-10 halftime lead for the Bears (2-1).

Fields finished 7 of 10 for 54 yards.

Tennessee (2-1) had a couple of late chances to tie or win. The Titans turned it over on downs with 1:32 left, and the game ended with them stuck inside their 20 after a run play.

The Titans played with coach Mike Vrabel watching from home, quarantined since testing positive for COVID-19 on Aug. 22. He had company with wide receivers coach Rob Moore and offensive line assistant Jason Houghtaling among 10 Titans not at this game because of NFL protocols.

Dobbins hurts knee

J.K. Dobbins will undergo tests on his injured left knee today after the running back left Baltimore's preseason finale midway through the first quarter.

Coach John Harbaugh after a 37-3 rout of Washingto said only that Dobbins would be evaluated. He declined to say how concerned he was about the injury.

Dobbins went down in pain after being tackled by Jimmy Moreland and Jordan Kunaszyk on a screen pass from Lamar Jackson, who was making his exhibition debut. Dobbins was attended to on the field, went to the blue injury tent and was carted off the sideline and ruled out for the remainder of the game.

Bills top Packers

Josh Allen completed his first nine attempts and finished 20 of 26 for 194 yards and two touchdowns in leading Buffalo to a 19-0 win over Green Bay in Orchard Park, N.Y.

Buffalo finished 3-0, extending its preseason winning streak to eight games, going back to a 26-13 loss to Cincinnati on Aug. 26, 2018. The Packers finished 0-3, closing a preseason in which a majority of their starters didn't play. Aaron Rodgers, the NFL's reigning MVP, sat out the entire preseason and was one of 31 players the Packers rested against Buffalo.

Jordan Love, Rodgers' heir apparent, played into the third quarter and finished 12 of 18 for 149 yards and an interception.

Minshew traded

The Jacksonville Jaguars traded backup quarterback Gardner Minshew to Philadelphia for a conditional draft pick in 2022. The Jaguars received a sixth-round pick that would become a fifth-rounder if Minshew plays 50% of snaps in three games.

Minshew joins a QB room that already has starter Jalen Hurts and backup Joe Flacco. The Eagles cut third-string quarterback Nick Mullens to make room for Minshew.

The Jaguars first put Minshew on the trading block around the draft, but then coach Urban Meyer had him splitting repetitions with No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence when training camp opened. Lawrence was named the team's starter Wednesday and C.J. Beathard is behind him.

Minshew was a two-year starter in Jacksonville, going 7-13 in 20 starts. He has completed 63% of his passes for 5,530 yards, 37 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

Giant suspended

The NFL has suspended New York Giants linebacker Ryan Anderson for the first six games of the regular season for violating the league policy on performance enhancers, though he can play in today's preseason game against New England.

Anderson spent the last four seasons with Washington, making four starts.