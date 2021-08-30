Saints off to Texas for practice

The New Orleans Saints are planning to practice at the home of the Dallas Cowboys for three days this week after evacuating because of Hurricane Ida, a person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Sunday.

The team is scheduled to hold workouts Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday at AT&T Stadium before taking a break heading into the regular season, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the club wasn't discussing its plans publicly.

The Saints are supposed to open at home Sept. 12 against Green Bay.

Ida made landfall south of New Orleans on Sunday as a powerful Category 4 hurricane with winds of 150 mph, one of the most powerful storms ever to strike the U.S.

Jets trade for Lawson

The New York Jets have acquired edge rusher Shaq Lawson from the Houston Texans for a sixth-round pick in next year's NFL draft, according to a person with knowledge of the deal.

The Jets were in need of a pass-rushing specialist after Carl Lawson was lost for the season two weeks ago with a ruptured Achilles tendon

Lawson has 201/2 sacks in five seasons with Buffalo and Miami.

Burrow returns for Bengals

Nine months after tearing both the ACL and MCL in his left knee, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow took his first snaps Sunday against the Dolphins, who rallied to win 29-26 in a wild preseason finale for both teams.

“Felt good to be back,” Burrow said. “Not only for me but to be back in front of the fans.”

Things didn't end well for the Bengals, however.

In the fourth quarter, Reid Sinnett tossed a 43-yard TD pass to Kirk Merritt. Then with 1:21 left, he scrambled on fourth-and-15 and found Chris Myarick in the corner of the end zone for a 34-yard TD to put Miami ahead.