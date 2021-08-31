Saints relocate, practice in Texas

Displaced by Hurricane Ida, the New Orleans Saints went back to work Monday about 500 miles away in the home of another NFL team.

Saints players and staff, along with about 120 family members, relocated to North Texas in advance of the storm that made landfall south of New Orleans on Sunday as a powerful Category 4 hurricane with winds of 150 mph, and left that entire area without power.

Coach Sean Payton said the team will practice through Wednesday at AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys. That comes before a previously planned break leading into the start of the regular season.

The Saints are then scheduled to resume practice next Monday, though Payton said that likely wouldn't be at their headquarters in Metairie, Louisiana.

Payton said he had heard nothing about the scheduled Sept. 12 season opener at home against the Green Bay Packers that is to be played in the Superdome.

Lions backup QB breaks thumb

Lions backup quarterback Tim Boyle broke his right thumb in the team's preseason finale and needs surgery. Coach Dan Campbell said the team is hopeful it was not a season-ending injury. Third-year pro David Blough, a Purdue graduate, becomes Detroit's No. 2 quarterback.

The Lions released receiver Breshad Perriman, waived receivers Victor Bolden, Damion Ratley, nose tackle Miles Brown, cornerback Mike Ford, safety Alijah Holder, offensive lineman Evan Heim and waived/injured offensive linemen Tyrell Crosby and Dan Skipper.

Vikings TE to have knee surgery

The Vikings were dealt their first injury setback of the season, with knee surgery scheduled for on-the-rise tight end Irv Smith Jr. that will likely sideline him for at least a few games.

Extra points

The Giants acquired center Billy Price from the Bengals in a trade for defensive lineman B.J. Hill. A former star at Ohio State, Price has not lived up to expectations. Trey Hopkins has taken over at center. ... The Bills traded defensive end Darryl Johnson to the Panthers for a sixth-round pick in the 2022 draft. ... 49ers rookie quarterback Trey Lance will miss one week of practice after injuring a finger on his throwing hand. The Niners linebackers coach Johnny Holland announced he will take a leave of absence from the team to undergo cancer treatment.