Wentz, 2 other starters on Colts' COVID list

INDIANAPOLIS – Carson Wentz's big week was cut short Monday when the Indianapolis Colts put three starters including their top quarterback on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Wentz, center Ryan Kelly and receiver Zach Pascal join two-time Pro Bowl left tackle Eric Fisher on the sideline because of health and safety protocols. Fisher tested positive for the virus last week.

Three-time All-Pro Quenton Nelson was activated Monday after multiple negative tests. Nelson was deemed a close contact to Fisher.

Coach Frank Reich planned to use this week to test Wentz and Nelson, who both had foot surgery to remove a bone fragment. Both did limited work three straight days last week and were cleared for full action this week.

“They need to be ready to go Wednesday, like the game is being played Wednesday so they can practice full on Wednesday, practice full on Thursday,” Reich said on a video call Sunday.

“So, in order to get there for Wednesday and Thursday, they're going to have to do some work this week. They're going to have to prove that they can bounce back from a good day's work and follow it up with another day.”

That won't happen now – at least not for Wentz, who already missed three weeks because of the injured left foot.

Kelly also missed three weeks with a hyperextended left elbow.

Pascal has been the Colts most consistent receiver the past two seasons when they were hit hard by injuries.

Fisher isn't expected to play until late September or early October because he's still recovering from the torn Achilles tendon he suffered in last season's AFC championship game.

It's unclear whether Kelly, Pascal or Wentz tested positive or were close contacts to someone who did.

The loss of Wentz is the toughest blow because of his limited amount of work with his new teammates. Reich remains hopeful Wentz, who was acquired from Philadelphia in a March trade, will start the Sept. 12 season opener against Seattle. If he can't, second-year quarterback Jacob Eason would likely make his NFL debut.

COVID-19 has been a concern for the Colts, who have consistently ranked near the bottom of the league in vaccination rates. Reich's most recent update was that about 75% of players had been vaccinated.

The absences have hit hard.

Reich missed the first week of camp following a positive test despite being fully vaccinated. Four players – cornerbacks T.J. Carrie and Xavier Rhodes, defensive lineman Al-Quadin Muhammad and offensive lineman Julie'n Davenport – all landed on the COVID-19 list during the first week of camp.

Now three more are on it.

Dalton still Bears' No. 1

Andy Dalton is embracing his opportunity with the Chicago Bears. He's not too concerned prized rookie Justin Fields is right behind him.

“I'm focused on me and what I can do, helping this offense and helping this team,” he said Monday. “So, I'm looking forward to Week 1.”

The Bears are sticking with their plan to open the season with Dalton as their starting quarterback. They expect the three-time Pro Bowler to be the one staring down Aaron Donald when Chicago visits the Los Angeles Rams on Sept. 12, with Fields in a backup role.

The Bears have said since they signed Dalton to a one-year deal that he is their No. 1 quarterback. It didn't change after they traded up nine spots with the New York Giants to draft Fields with the No. 11 overall pick.

That move sent a surge of excitement through Chicago. Fields looked ready in the preseason, showing poise, squeezing passes into tight windows and extending plays with his mobility, even if he was doing it against backups.

Fields was a Heisman Trophy finalist in 2019 and the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year each of his two seasons at Ohio State after transferring from Georgia.

If Dalton is injured in the next two weeks and can't play in the opener, coach Matt Nagy said Fields would start. But for now, he's leading the scout team.

Nagy said there are risks that come with starting a rookie as he adapts to the schemes and the speed of the game. There is also a fear that could create bad habits.

“Sometimes, if that happens, you could say, 'Well it's good that they learn from that,' ” Nagy said. “And there's some quarterbacks that have had that happen and there's others where it just becomes bad and it can ruin them.”

Dalton signed with Dallas last year as a backup and wound up making nine starts after Dak Prescott suffered a season-ending ankle injury.