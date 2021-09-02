Ida forces Saints to open year in Florida

The New Orleans Saints will play their season opener in Jacksonville after being displaced by Hurricane Ida.

Instead of playing in the Superdome for the Sept. 12 opener against the Green Bay Packers, the Saints will host the game at the home of the Jaguars, the NFL announced Wednesday.

While the Superdome appears to have been spared significant damage from the powerful Category 4 hurricane, there are logistical challenges with staffing an NFL game there in the near future.

General manager Mickey Loomis said the Saints expect to play a lot of home games at the Superdome this season.

After the opener, the Saints have road games at Carolina and New England before their next scheduled home game Oct. 3 against the New York Giants. Two more road games and their bye week follow before they host defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay on Oct. 31.

The Saints evacuated New Orleans before the storm to North Texas, and have practiced this week at AT&T Stadium, the home of the Dallas Cowboys.

They are remaining in Texas for workouts next week, and will travel to Jacksonville the day before the season opener.

NFLPA looking at Meyer comments

The NFL Players Association has launched an investigation following Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer’s admission that vaccination status factored into the team’s roster decisions.

NFLPA spokesman George Atallah confirmed the union’s action in an email to The Associated Press on Tuesday night, hours after Meyer told reporters: “Everyone was considered. That was part of the production, let’s start talking about this and also, ‘Is he vaccinated or not?’ Can I say that that was a decision-maker? It was certainly in consideration.”

The Jaguars attempted to clarify Meyer’s comments Wednesday with a statement.

“Availability is one of the many factors taken into account when making roster decisions,” the team said. “We have vaccinated and unvaccinated players on our roster, and no player was released because of their vaccination status.”

Extra points

The Vikings are bracing for a season-long absence for tight end Irv Smith Jr., after knee surgery for a torn meniscus. The Vikings acquired tight end Chris Herndon in a trade Tuesday with the Jets. ... Dolphins coach Brian Flores publicly expressed his support for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, which may or may not tamp down speculation about the team’s interest in Houston quarterback Deshaun Watson. Tagovailoa will be the Week 1 starter against the Patriots on Sept. 12, Flores said.