Area well represented in NFL

If somebody wanted to have some fun with a unique NFL fantasy football team, they could almost stock one with Fort Wayne-area players this season.

As the season kicks off tonight, northeast Indiana might be represented by five players on NFL rosters. They are Jessie Bates III with Cincinnati, D'Wayne Eskridge with Seattle, Ben Skowronek with the Los Angeles Rams, Jaylon Smith with Dallas and Drue Tranquill with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Austin Mack signed an injury settlement with the New York Giants on Tuesday and was released. After playing in the NFL last year, Rod Smith and Tyler Eifert are currently free agents. Smith was recently released by Carolina, and Jacksonville released Eifert after last season with a year remaining on his contract.

The five players from northeast Indiana is the most since 2008, when Wayne's Jason Baker, Harding's Trai Essex, Bishop Dwenger's Jason Fabini, Elmhurst's James Hardy, South Side's Bernard Pollard and Anthony Spencer of Bishop Luers played in the NFL.

There were also five in 2003 – Baker, Fabini, Lamar Smith of South Side, Rod Woodson of Snider and Glen Steele of West Noble.

Here's a quick update on the current local players:

Jessie Bates: The Snider and Wake Forest product is entering his fourth season with the Bengals, and he's looking for a new contract. With nine interceptions and 320 career tackles, he's become one of the top young safeties in football, being named second-team All-Pro after last season.

D'Wayne Eskridge: The rookie from Bluffton and Western Michigan has been a hot topic in Seattle where the Seahawks love his speed as a receiver. He missed the early part of training camp with an injured toe but caught up by getting up at 5:15 a.m. to work out with quarterback Russell Wilson.

Ben Skowronek: The rookie out of Homestead and Notre Dame may not see much playing time Sunday against the Bears, but the 249th pick has earned more chances to solidify his roster spot. Despite surgery Aug. 16 on a broken forearm suffered in a preseason game, he made the 53-man roster.

Jaylon Smith: The sixth-year veteran out of Bishop Luers and Notre Dame will change jerseys this season to No. 9, and he also might have to fight for more playing time as the Cowboys have added first-round pick Micah Parsons and free agent Keanu Neal. There's talk in Dallas that Smith might not start.

Drue Tranquill: After breaking his left leg in last year's season opener, the former Carroll and Notre Dame player missed the rest of the season. The linebacker had a strong training camp and is expected to start in Game 1 against Washington. The Chargers hope for a strong comeback season.