Jaws' Pick

Cowboys at Buccaneers

Time: 8:20 p.m. today (NBC)

2020 record: Dallas 6-10; Tampa Bay 15-5

The skinny: The defending champion Bucs are COVID-19-free and ready to repeat, bringing back every starter from last year's Super Bowl LV winner. Tampa Bay is led by seven-time champion QB Tom Brady, who had offseason knee surgery and a bout with coronavirus. He has weapons galore, and the Bucs' pass rush is just as star studded. They will make Dallas QB Dak Prescott's return from a gruesome ankle injury a nightmare. The Cowboys' defense includes Bishop Luers and Notre Dame grad Jaylon Smith.

Prediction: Bucs 27-17

2020 record: Regular season: 175-80-1; postseason: 8-5

– Mark Jaworski, The Journal Gazette

