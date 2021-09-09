The Journal Gazette
 
    Thursday, September 09, 2021 1:10 am

    Jaws' Pick

    Cowboys at Buccaneers

    Time: 8:20 p.m. today (NBC)

    2020 record: Dallas 6-10; Tampa Bay 15-5

    The skinny: The defending champion Bucs are COVID-19-free and ready to repeat, bringing back every starter from last year's Super Bowl LV winner. Tampa Bay is led by seven-time champion QB Tom Brady, who had offseason knee surgery and a bout with coronavirus. He has weapons galore, and the Bucs' pass rush is just as star studded. They will make Dallas QB Dak Prescott's return from a gruesome ankle injury a nightmare. The Cowboys' defense includes Bishop Luers and Notre Dame grad Jaylon Smith. 

    Prediction: Bucs 27-17

    2020 record: Regular season: 175-80-1; postseason: 8-5

    – Mark Jaworski, The Journal Gazette

    mjaworski@jg.net

