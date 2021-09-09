Wentz, Colts hope it's 'go time'

INDIANAPOLIS – It's game week and Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz is eager to get started.

The injured left foot that kept him out for three weeks feels strong enough that he can practice without limitations. He's off the COVID-19 list, which cost him several more practices. And if Wentz gets his way, he'll be starting Sunday against Seattle.

He can't wait.

“You've got the game plan in, got a lot of things going on, super busy day, early alarm clock today when I woke up,” he said before Wednesday's practice. “It officially registered in my mind it's game week. It's go time.”

Wentz certainly looks and sounds like the starter – even if there are hurdles still to be cleared.

First, he needs to make it through full, consecutive practices and demonstrate he's in sync with his new teammates. Then he must be cleared for action by team doctors.

If he does play, Wentz will be Indianapolis' fifth Week 1 starter in five years. If he doesn't Jacob Eason will earn that distinction against his home-state team.

There's little doubt Wentz is eager to begin a new chapter in his career after enduring the worst season of his five-year career.

He was benched for the final four games of his Philadelphia career as he dealt with critiques about his leadership style, his locker room presence and the allegedly irreparable rift between him and former coach Doug Pederson.

Philadelphia dealt its one-time franchise quarterback to the Colts in March, reuniting Wentz with his former offensive coordinator Frank Reich.

Wentz is 0-5 all-time against the Seahawks, having thrown for 1,040 yards, six touchdowns and six interceptions while completing 60.3% of his passes.

His playing status isn't the only complication for Reich.

Three-time All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson sat out Wednesday with a back injury and top cornerback Xavier Rhodes missed practice with a calf injury. Nelson has started all 51 games, including playoffs, during his career, and has been determined to keep the streak intact since having foot surgery one day after Wentz's procedure.

But if Wentz plays, Indianapolis' new quarterback promises the missed time won't affect his play.

“I think it definitely comes down to trusting your guys to make plays when you go off script and those sorts of things but also to trust that the next play we're going to get it done,” he said. “I feel very optimistic, very confident in (the foot), so we'll see.”