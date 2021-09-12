Veterans on different paths face off in opener

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Two accomplished, 33-year-old veteran quarterbacks are making their debuts with new teams today night at SoFi Stadium.

And that's where the similarities end.

Matthew Stafford is the Los Angeles Rams' future, their hopes of playing in a home Super Bowl resting squarely on his shoulders.

Andy Dalton might not even be the Chicago Bears' present for a whole lot longer.

Nearly six months after the Rams acquired Stafford from the Detroit Lions, he finally gets to work on realizing his career-long ambitions. After a dozen NFL seasons without a playoff victory, Stafford candidly admits he has never been in charge of a team as talented as these Rams – let alone backed by a defense as good as Los Angeles' top-ranked unit.

After one postseason appearance in the past six years, Stafford chose to leave the Lions rather than sticking around for yet another rebuilding phase. He is done waiting for the rest of his career to start.

“I love doing this,” Stafford said. “A bunch of different changes for me this offseason, too. Battled through a bunch of things. Moved my family across the country. I want to go play some football and do it with a group of guys that I've, in a short period of time, grown to just absolutely love and respect. ... I'm just excited to go out there with these guys as a team and see what we got.”

While Stafford gets most of the attention in Inglewood, all eyes back in Chicago will be on Dalton.

The Bears declared the three-time Pro Bowl quarterback their starter when they signed him to a one-year deal and stuck with him even after they traded up to draft Justin Fields with the No. 11 overall pick.

Dalton gets his first chance to quiet the calls for the prized rookie against the defense that led the NFL last season. Then again, those calls figure to get even louder if the Bears struggle.

Dalton insisted during the week he wasn't looking over his shoulder. And the Bears continued to praise him.

“The things I would say that really stand out about Andy would be his competitiveness and his poise and ability in pressure situations to operate,” offensive coordinator Bill Lazor said. “I think at the end of some really close games that he's come back and won in two-minute situations.”

It's conceivable Fields plays in certain situations, such as third downs or on the goal line. The Bears would not say if he will, but McVay says the Rams are preparing to see Fields.