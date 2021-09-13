Ex-Bluffton star has memorable debut

INDIANAPOLIS –The crowd, the noise, the nerves, the exhilaration of touching the football for the first time in a genuine pro football game – and then the 12 minutes behind the blue curtains of concussion protocol.

Welcome to the NFL, D'Wayne Eskridge.

Sunday was the latest curve in the long and winding road of the former Bluffton Tiger. The one that led from a small town in Mississippi to a small town in Indiana, onto the college campus at Western Michigan, then to the NFL draft board of the Seattle Seahawks – and Sunday to Lucas Oil Stadium, for the moment he had dreamed about his whole life.

It was early in the second quarter when Eskridge was sent into the game. There he was, all 5-9 of him in a No. 1 jersey, the same number Warren Moon wore when he was a Seahawk. Eskridge's first touch was a direct snap for a 9-yard sweep. Two plays later, a 6-yard reception. “I always knew that one day I was going to be in the NFL,” Eskridge had said not long after being drafted in the second round by the Seahawks.

And now he is.

There was one last play for him Sunday, in the fourth period with the Seahawks driving for a fourth touchdown. It was another sweep that went right for 9 yards, but a couple of defenders were waiting for him, and Eskridge's helmet collided with a Colts' shoulder pad. Next thing he knew, he was being helped to the bench, with a tiny blue house pulled over him so he could go through the concussion tests. He emerged after 12 minutes, and was led by two attendants to the locker room. D'Wayne – he's known mostly as Dee now – Eskridge's first official NFL game was over.

Consider all his ground traveled to get to this day. The early childhood in Winona, Mississippi. The phenom years at Bluffton, when he shredded football defenses in the fall and was a breathtaking blur on the track in the spring. Fastest Kid in Indiana. That's who he was in 2016, winning the 100-meter and 200 state championships (repeating in the 200) and nearly the long jump. His 28 points were more than all but six teams scored that day, and his 100 time is still tied for the fastest in the past 11 years.

Next were the do-it-all Western Michigan seasons, with sensational receiving numbers but also the willingness to play defense and special teams; a team-first attitude that no coach could miss.

There was the April day when he heard the Seahawks call his name in the draft in the second round. There was the toe injury that limited his preseason to one appearance, when he ran a sweep for 9 yards and caught a pass for 19 against the Los Angeles Chargers. Not a lot, but enough for coach Pete Carroll to say, “He looks like the guy we hoped we'd get when we picked him.”

By Sunday, the Seahawks had already seen examples of his drive to be better. He has taken to waking up at 5:15 a.m., to allow early individual sessions with quarterback Russell Wilson, getting to the practice complex “as soon as the sun comes up,” he said.

Eskridge left Indianapolis a tad woozy Sunday but also with a victory. Given Seattle's 28-16 win, with four Wilson touchdown passes against a leaky Indianapolis defense, it's the Colts who should have a headache. “We got our ass kicked,” linebacker Darius Leonard said. Yeah, that pretty much summed it up.

The Colts really, really, really wanted this one. That came direct from the owner, Jim Irsay, who's openly grown weary of losing first games. This made eight in a row. “He's disappointed, as he should be. I'm disappointed,” coach Frank Reich said. “I wanted to hand it to him.”

The Carson Wentz debut went OK – 25 for 38 for 251 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. But the Colts were awful on the fourth down gambles Reich loves to take – 0-for-3 – and Wentz took a lot of hits. Reich wanted to watch the tape before he pointed the finger at the offensive line. He probably won't much like what he sees on defense, either.

So the first day of the 2021 season ended with Eskridge flying back west for further concussion evaluation – “We don't know how serious those are, until we really get some time on it,” Carroll said – and the Colts staying home for further reflection. The highly regarded Los Angeles Rams will be here Sunday, then come three consecutive road games. Already there is some urgency to do better, because not a lot of playoff teams start 0-2 at home. That was the owner's postgame message to his team. “Like Irsay said just a couple minutes ago, it's a marathon, not a sprint,” center Ryan Kelly said. “Obviously, we have some work to do.”

Sunday wasn't a memorable day for the Colts.

But it was for a Bluffton Tiger.

Mike Lopresti's columns appear periodically in The Journal Gazette.