Mahomes rallies Chiefs to victory over Browns

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Patrick Mahomes threw for 337 yards and three touchdowns and ran for another score as the Kansas City Chiefs came back from a dismal first half to defeat the Cleveland Browns 33-29 Sunday in a rematch of their divisional playoff game from January.

Tyreek Hill caught 11 passes for 197 yards and a touchdown, and Travis Kelce hauled in a pair of TD catches, including the go-ahead score with 7:02 remaining as the Chiefs finished off their rally from a 22-10 halftime deficit.

The Chiefs won their fifth straight against Cleveland, including their 22-17 playoff victory, and their 15th consecutive game in September. They also pushed Andy Reid within one win of reaching 100 with two franchises.

As for the Browns? They fell to 1-21 in season openers since returning to Cleveland in 1999, extending their NFL mark to 17 consecutive defeats. They haven't won an opener on the road since the 1994 season.

Baker Mayfield threw for 321 yards, but he was picked off by Chiefs cornerback Mike Hughes with 1:09 left to end any hope of a comeback. Nick Chubb ran for 83 yards and two scores, and Kareem Hunt and Jarvis Landry also had TD runs.

SAINTS 38, PACKERS 3: In Jacksonville, Florida, Jameis Winston passed for five touchdowns to led hurricane-displaced New Orleans.

The Saints intercepted reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers twice, and New Orleans kicked off the post-Drew Brees era with a strikingly dominant opening victory.

The game, originally scheduled for the Superdome, was moved while the New Orleans area continues to clean up wreckage left by Hurricane Ida, which struck southeast Louisiana as a Category 4 storm on Aug. 29, 16 years to the day after Hurricane Katrina devastated the same region.

STEELERS 23, BILLS 16: In Orchard Park, New York, Ulysees Gilbert returned a blocked punt 9 yards for a touchdown as Pittsburgh rallied to win.

Down 10-0, the Steelers scored on each of their first four possessions of the second half, with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger putting Pittsburgh ahead for good by lobbing a 5-yard touchdown pass to Dionte Johnson in the left corner of the end zone.

49ERS 41, LIONS 33: In Detroit, Dre Greenlaw returned an interception for a touchdown to help San Francisco score 17 points over two-plus minutes late in the first half.

San Francisco led 38-10 early in the fourth quarter and allowed Detroit to score 23 points in three-plus minutes to pull within eight points. But the Lions turned the ball over on downs at the San Francisco 24 with 12 seconds left after getting it back on a fumble by Deebo Samuel.

BENGALS 27, VIKINGS 24, OT: In Cincinnati, Evan McPherson kicked a 33-yard field goal as time expired in overtime to lift Cincinnati.

The game-winning kick was set up by a gutsy call. On fourth-and-inches for the Bengals from their 48, quarterback Joe Burrow rolled out and hit tight end C.J. Uzomah in stride for a 32-yard gain to get McPherson well within his range. McPherson added a 53-yard field goal in the fourth quarter.