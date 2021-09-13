Postgame Blitz

Passing

Jameis Winston, Saints, tied a career high with five touchdown passes in New Orleans' 38-3 win over Green Bay.

Kyler Murray, Cardinals, threw for 289 yards with a career-high four TD passes and had a 2-yard TD in Arizona's 38-13 rout at Tennessee.

Russell Wilson, Seahawks, was 18 of 23 for 254 yards and four TD passes in Seattle's 28-16 victory at Indianapolis.

Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs, threw for 337 yards and three touchdowns while running for another score in Kansas City's 33-29 victory over Cleveland.

Justin Herbert, Chargers, threw for 337 yards and led scoring drives of 75, 76 and 68 yards in Los Angeles' 20-16 win at Washington.

Rushing

Joe Mixon, Bengals, rushed for 127 yards and a touchdown in Cincinnati's 27-24 overtime victory over Minnesota.

Elijah Mitchell, 49ers, had a tiebreaking, 38-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter and finished with 104 yards rushing.

Christian McCaffrey, Panthers, ran for 98 yards and caught nine passes for 89 yards in Carolina's 19-14 win over the New York Jets.

Melvin Gordon III, Broncos, had 70 of his 101 yards rushing on a late scoring run in Denver's 27-13 win over the New York Giants.

Receiving

Tyreek Hill, Chiefs, caught 11 passes for 197 yards and a touchdown, and Travis Kelce had two TD catches.

Christian Kirk and DeAndre Hopkins, Cardinals, each had two touchdown receptions.

Special teams

Miles Killebrew, Steelers, blocked a punt and Ulysees Gilbert scooped it up at the Buffalo 9 and ran it in for a TD in Pittsburgh's 23-16 win over Buffalo.

Defense

Chandler Jones, Cardinals, had a career-high five sacks and forced two fumbles.

Dre Greenlaw, 49ers, returned an interception 39 yards for a touchdown.

T.J. Watt, Steelers, had two sacks and a forced fumble in his first game after signing a four-year, $112 million contract extension that made him the NFL's top-paid defensive player.

– Associated Press