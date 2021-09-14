Washington loses Fitzpatrick to hip injury

Ryan Fitzpatrick is going on injured reserve with a hip injury, and Washington is turning to Taylor Heinicke to start at quarterback against the New York Giants on Thursday night.

Cam Newton is not walking through that door, and Robert Griffin III is not walking through that door. This is Heinicke and Kyle Allen's show for the foreseeable future, and coach Ron Rivera does not plan on bringing in a veteran QB any time soon.

“We like the guys that we have,” Rivera said Monday. “We've had them play for us. They've done some good things for us, so we'll see what happens.”

The plan is Heinicke starting, Allen backing up and Kyle Shurmur serving as the emergency third option. Washington signed the son of former Giants coach and current Broncos offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur to the practice squad Monday.

Browns' center calls for discipline

Browns center JC Tretter believes Kansas City assistant coach Greg Lewis should be disciplined by the NFL for his role in a sideline skirmish with Cleveland safety Ronnie Harrison Jr. on Sunday.

Harrison was ejected from Cleveland's 33-29 loss in the first quarter after he forcefully pushed Lewis, who shoved the Browns safety after coming over to help Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

Tretter, the NFL players' union president, didn't condone Harrison's behavior, but said Lewis needs to be held accountable for his actions.

Season over for Lions' Okudah

Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah has a season-ending Achilles tendon injury, the team announced. Detroit drafted the Ohio State star with the No. 3 overall pick last year and injuries limited him to nine games as a rookie.

Jets' tackle will miss 4-6 weeks

Jets coach Robert Saleh said he expects left tackle Mekhi Becton to miss at least four to six weeks after Becton was diagnosed with a knee cap dislocation and an MCL sprain and will need arthroscopic surgery to repair the damage.

Extra points

49ers cornerback Jason Verrett and running back Raheem Mostert both sustained knee injuries. Coach Kyle Shanahan said tests showed Verrett tore the ACL in his right knee. Mostert, a Purdue product, will be out eight weeks with chipped cartilage in his knee. ... The Cowboys activated right guard Zack Martin off the COVID-19 reserve list, but they will start the week without defensive end Randy Gregory because of the health and safety protocols. ... The Titans waived kicker Michael Badgley a day after he missed an extra point and a 46-yard field goal.