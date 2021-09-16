Meyer denies interest in USC job

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer says “there's no chance” he takes the open job at Southern California.

“I'm here and committed to try to build an organization,” Meyer added Wednesday.

Meyer's name was immediately linked to USC after the Trojans fired Clay Helton on Monday. Meyer has found success at every college stop, building winners at Bowling Green, Utah, Florida and Ohio State.

Meyer won two national championships with the Gators (2006, 2008) and another with the Buckeyes (2014).

He stepped down after the 2018 season and spent two years working as a college football analyst at Fox Sports.

Dallas' Lawrence breaks foot

Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence broke a foot in practice Wednesday and likely will be out at least six weeks, two people with knowledge of the injury said.

Lawrence was helped off the field during the first practice to prepare for Sunday's visit to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Lawrence is expected to miss 6-8 weeks.

The injury to Lawrence came with the Cowboys planning to be without their other starting defensive end in Randy Gregory, who is out after testing positive for COVID-19.

Coach Mike McCarthy didn't seem optimistic Wednesday when asked about Gregory's availability against the Chargers.

Browns' Beckham not ready to play

Browns star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. isn't ready to play following knee surgery and won't make his debut Sunday against Houston.

Coach Kevin Stefanski ruled Beckham out Tuesday, saying he will practice on a limited basis this week but will sit out against the Texans (1-0).

Beckham, who tore his left anterior cruciate ligament last October, was expected to play in the season opener at Kansas City. However, after going through pregame warmups, the three-time Pro Bowler told the Browns he couldn't be on the field for the number of plays they wanted and he was ruled inactive.