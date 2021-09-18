Browns' Walker placed on IR

BEREA, Ohio – Browns starting linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. will miss at least three games with a hamstring injury, a loss that will have a ripple effect through Cleveland's defense.

Walker, who signed as a free agent in March after four seasons with Indianapolis, got hurt during Thursday's practice. He led Cleveland with nine tackles in last week's 33-29 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, and he's also the Browns' signal-caller on defense.

Any player going on IR must sit out a minimum of three games before he can be activated. Walker watched Friday's practice from the side as the Browns (0-1) continued to get ready for the Texans (1-0) in its home opener Sunday.

Mack Wilson would seem to be the most likely candidate to take over for Walker.

Packers' put Smith on IR

The back issue that bothered Green Bay outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith throughout the preseason will now force the Packers to play without their Pro Bowl pass rusher for the next few weeks.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Friday that Smith will be going on injured reserve, which means he will miss at least the next three games. The Packers play host to the Detroit Lions on Monday night.

Extra points

Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy is out for Sunday's matchup with the Jets with a throat injury. ... Raiders running back Josh Jacobs will miss this week's game at Pittsburgh with injuries to his toe and ankle. Starting right guard Denzelle Good went on injured reserve this week with a season-ending knee injury and starting left guard Richie Incognito is sidelined for a second straight week with a calf injury. ...

Dolphins wide receiver Will Fuller will be away from the team indefinitely while he deals with a personal issue, and has been ruled out of what would have been his season debut against Buffalo. ... Starting offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga was placed on injured reserve by the Chargers. ... Cowboys offensive lineman Ty Nsekhe is out for Sunday's game at the Chargers after being hospitalized overnight because of heat illness.