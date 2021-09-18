Fisher return near after injury, virus

INDIANAPOLIS – Eric Fisher's life changed the moment he felt the pain in his left foot last January.

He watched the Super Bowl in agony, unable to protect Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes against Tampa Bay's fierce pass rush. In March, he was released in a cost-cutting move by the only NFL team he'd ever played for, Kansas City.

Fisher spent the next two months as an unsigned free agent before the Indianapolis Colts called, and after nearly eight months of rehab from a ruptured Achilles tendon, he tested positive for COVID-19.

Last week, Fisher finally did limited work in practice and if all goes well this week, he could play Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.

“I've been doing everything I can in my power to be available for this team,” he said this week. “I don't think there's any doubt in my mind the way I feel, especially with how things work around here, I definitely think I can return to the level of play, if not, take the next step in my career.”

The timing couldn't be better.

Julie'n Davenport started in place of Fisher last weekend and new quarterback Carson Wentz found himself under heavy duress. He was sacked three times and hit a total of 10.

Wentz has acknowledged he could have solved some problems with better reads and calls. Coach Frank Reich also declined to blame Davenport, choosing instead to discuss the offensive line play as a whole.

But getting a two-time Pro Bowler and one-time Super Bowl champion and his 6-foot-7, 315-pound frame on the field would help, especially with last year's top-ranked defense coming to Indy under these circumstances.

Right tackle Braden Smith hurt his foot in the season-opening loss. He didn't practice Wednesday and his game-day status remains unclear.

All-Pro left guard Quenton Nelson, meanwhile, faces the most daunting challenge of his four-year career against three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald. Nelson also sat out Wednesday with foot and back injuries.