Jaws' Week 2 Picks

Buffalo at Miami, 1 p.m. Bills' offense looks to heat up against gritty Dolphins Bills 24-21

Cincinnati at Chicago, 1 p.m. Bengals have scary QB-WR tandem; Bears' situation just scary Bengals 27-24

Denver at Jacksonville, 1 p.m. Broncos' defense gets to feast on young QB, rookie coach Broncos 28-14

Houston at Cleveland, 1 p.m. Browns need to find place while Texans back in theirs Browns 30-14

L.A. Rams at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. Colts' tough schedule continues with Rams' defense Rams 28-24

Las Vegas at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. Steelers looked in top form while Vegas won wild one Steelers 28-23

New England at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m. Patriots need to win or they'll be battling Jets for last Patriots 24-20

New Orleans at Carolina, 1 p.m. Saints stopped Aaron Rodgers, so Sam Darnold is no threat Saints 25-18

San Francisco at Philadelphia, 1 p.m. Two good teams in early showdown. Fly Eagles Fly Eagles 33-30

Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 4:05 p.m. Champion Bucs look as good as Falcons look bad Bucs 35-21

Minnesota at Arizona, 4:05 p.m. Cardinals a surprise while Vikings surprisingly bad Cardinals 30-27

Dallas at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m. Defensive injuries for Cowboys means points for Chargers Chargers 27-25

Tennessee at Seattle, 4:25 p.m. Seahawks tough at home. Titans need “D” to get tough Seahawks 30-24

Kansas City at Baltimore, 8:20 p.m. Chiefs showed their explosiveness as Ravens imploded. Chiefs 37-30