Sunday, September 19, 2021 1:00 am
Jaws' Week 2 Picks
MARK JAWORSKI | The Journal Gazette
|Schedule
|Comments
|Predictions
|Buffalo at Miami, 1 p.m.
|Bills' offense looks to heat up against gritty Dolphins
|Bills 24-21
|Cincinnati at Chicago, 1 p.m.
|Bengals have scary QB-WR tandem; Bears' situation just scary
|Bengals 27-24
|Denver at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.
|Broncos' defense gets to feast on young QB, rookie coach
|Broncos 28-14
|Houston at Cleveland, 1 p.m.
|Browns need to find place while Texans back in theirs
|Browns 30-14
|L.A. Rams at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.
|Colts' tough schedule continues with Rams' defense
|Rams 28-24
|Las Vegas at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
|Steelers looked in top form while Vegas won wild one
|Steelers 28-23
|New England at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.
|Patriots need to win or they'll be battling Jets for last
|Patriots 24-20
|New Orleans at Carolina, 1 p.m.
|Saints stopped Aaron Rodgers, so Sam Darnold is no threat
|Saints 25-18
|San Francisco at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.
|Two good teams in early showdown. Fly Eagles Fly
|Eagles 33-30
|Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 4:05 p.m.
|Champion Bucs look as good as Falcons look bad
|Bucs 35-21
|Minnesota at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.
|Cardinals a surprise while Vikings surprisingly bad
|Cardinals 30-27
|Dallas at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m.
|Defensive injuries for Cowboys means points for Chargers
|Chargers 27-25
|Tennessee at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.
|Seahawks tough at home. Titans need “D” to get tough
|Seahawks 30-24
|Kansas City at Baltimore, 8:20 p.m.
|Chiefs showed their explosiveness as Ravens imploded.
|Chiefs 37-30
|Detroit at Green Bay, 8:20 p.m. (Mon.)
|Packers better wake up or Lions will bite their kneecaps
|Packers 24-17
Last week: 8-8
– Mark Jaworski, The Journal Gazette
mjaworski@jg.net
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story