    Sunday, September 19, 2021 1:00 am

    Jaws' Week 2 Picks

    MARK JAWORSKI | The Journal Gazette
    Schedule Comments Predictions
    Buffalo at Miami, 1 p.m. Bills' offense looks to heat up against gritty Dolphins Bills 24-21
    Cincinnati at Chicago, 1 p.m. Bengals have scary QB-WR tandem; Bears' situation just scary Bengals 27-24
    Denver at Jacksonville, 1 p.m. Broncos' defense gets to feast on young QB, rookie coach Broncos 28-14
    Houston at Cleveland, 1 p.m. Browns need to find place while Texans back in theirs Browns 30-14
    L.A. Rams at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. Colts' tough schedule continues with Rams' defense Rams 28-24
    Las Vegas at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. Steelers looked in top form while Vegas won wild one Steelers 28-23
    New England at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m. Patriots need to win or they'll be battling Jets for last Patriots 24-20
    New Orleans at Carolina, 1 p.m. Saints stopped Aaron Rodgers, so Sam Darnold is no threat Saints 25-18
    San Francisco at Philadelphia, 1 p.m. Two good teams in early showdown. Fly Eagles Fly Eagles 33-30
    Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 4:05 p.m. Champion Bucs look as good as Falcons look bad Bucs 35-21
    Minnesota at Arizona, 4:05 p.m. Cardinals a surprise while Vikings surprisingly bad Cardinals 30-27
    Dallas at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m. Defensive injuries for Cowboys means points for Chargers Chargers 27-25
    Tennessee at Seattle, 4:25 p.m. Seahawks tough at home. Titans need “D” to get tough Seahawks 30-24
    Kansas City at Baltimore, 8:20 p.m. Chiefs showed their explosiveness as Ravens imploded. Chiefs 37-30
    Detroit at Green Bay, 8:20 p.m. (Mon.) Packers better wake up or Lions will bite their kneecaps Packers 24-17

    Last week: 8-8

    – Mark Jaworski, The Journal Gazette

    mjaworski@jg.net

