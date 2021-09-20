Postgame blitz

Passing

Tom Brady, Buccaneers, threw five touchdown passes in Tampa Bay's 48-25 win over Atlanta.

Kyler Murray, Cardinals, went 29 of 39 for 400 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions in Arizona's 34-33 win over Minnesota.

Derek Carr, Raiders, went 28 of 37 for 382 yards and two touchdowns in Las Vegas' 26-17 win at Pittsburgh.

Ryan Tannehill, Titans, threw for 347 yards in Tennessee's 33-30 overtime win at Seattle.

Russell Wilson, Seahawks, went 22 of 31 for 343 yards and two touchdowns.

Rushing

Derrick Henry, Titans, rushed for 182 yards and three touchdowns on 35 carries.

Dalvin Cook, Vikings, had 22 carries for 131 yards.

Tony Pollard, Cowboys, rushed for 109 yards and a touchdown in Dallas' 20-17 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Receiving

Tyler Lockett, Seahawks, caught eight passes for 178 yards and a touchdown.

Cooper Kupp, Rams, had nine receptions for 163 yards and two touchdowns in Los Angeles' 27-24 win over Indianapolis.

Courtland Sutton, Broncos, had 159 yards on nine receptions in Denver's 23-13 win over Jacksonville.

Julio Jones, Titans, finished with 128 yards on six receptions.

Michael Pittman Jr., Colts, caught eight passes for 123 yards.

Special teams

Greg Zuerlein, Cowboys, made a 56-yard field goal as time expired, plus a 34-yarder in the fourth quarter.

Matt Prater, Cardinals, kicked a franchise-record 62-yard field goal.

Jamal Agnew, Jaguars, returned a kickoff 102 yards for a touchdown.

Defense

Mike Edwards, Buccaneers, returned two interceptions for touchdowns, one from 31 yards and the other covering 15 yards.

Roquan Smith, Bears, returned an interception 53 yards for a touchdown in a 20-17 win over the Bengals.

Bobby Wagner, Seahawks, had 20 tackles, a sack and two quarterback hits.

J.C. Jackson, Patriots, had two interceptions in New England's 25-6 win over the Jets.

– Associated Press