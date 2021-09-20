Raiders' Carr shines after Steelers lose Watt

PITTSBURGH – Jon Gruden's long, arduous multistate, multiyear rebuilding project may finally be nearing its end.

The swagger might be back for the Las Vegas Raiders. The deep ball certainly is.

Derek Carr threw for 382 yards and two touchdowns, including a pretty 61-yard strike to Henry Ruggs midway through the fourth quarter, as the Raiders toppled Pittsburgh 26-17 on Sunday.

Not bad for a team playing on a short week on the other side of the country without its starting running back and any sort of offensive balance. It didn't matter, particularly once the Steelers lost star outside linebacker T.J. Watt to a groin injury in the second quarter.

“Honestly, anytime (Watt) is on the field he wrecks everything,” Carr said, later adding: “When he's out of the game you notice he's out but that doesn't mean that we can do this or we can do that. We run our stuff in Las Vegas and have full confidence in our guys.”

Carr completed 16 of 21 for 263 yards in the second half, including a 9-yard flip to Foster Moreau in the third quarter and a rainbow to Ruggs with 9:35 remaining.

BILLS 35, DOLPHINS 0: In Miami Gardens, Florida, Josh Allen threw two touchdown passes, and Zach Moss ran for two scores to lead Buffalo. Devin Singletary rushed for 82 yards and another touchdown for the Bills (1-1).

BROWNS 31, TEXANS 21: In Cleveland, Baker Mayfield came back after hurting his left shoulder to throw a touchdown pass and run for a TD to lead Cleveland. Nick Chubb had a 26-yard touchdown run for the Browns (1-1).

Mayfield went 10 for 10 after a first-half interception – and injuring his non-throwing shoulder while making the tackle on the play – and finished 19 of 21 for 213 yards. Chubb had 95 yards on 11 carries.

49ERS 17, EAGLES 11: In Philadelphia, Jimmy Garoppolo threw one touchdown pass and ran in for a score to lead San Francisco. Nick Bosa had two sacks for San Francisco.

COWBOYS 20, CHARGERS 17: In Inglewood, California, Greg Zuerlein connected on a 56-yard field goal as time expired to lift Dallas.

After Tristan Vizcaino tied the game with a 29-yard field goal with 3:58 remaining, Dallas went 49 yards in 11 plays to get just barely into Zuerlein's range.

CARDINALS 34, VIKINGS 33: In Glendale, Arizona, Kyler Murray threw for 400 yards and three touchdowns as Arizona won when Minnesota kicker Greg Joseph missed a 37-yard field goal wide right as time expired.

Murray also ran for a touchdown and threw two costly interceptions, including one that was returned for a touchdown.

TITANS 33, SEAHAKWS 30, OT: In Seattle, Derrick Henry ran for 182 yards and two fourth-quarter touchdowns, and Randy Bullock hit a 36-yard field goal midway through overtime to lift Tennessee, which rallied from a 14-point deficit.