Dalton to start, if he's healthy

LAKE FOREST, Ill. – Whether they want to or not, the Chicago Bears just might have to go with rookie quarterback Justin Fields.

Coach Matt Nagy said Monday that the team had ruled out a torn ACL for quarterback Andy Dalton, and it was awaiting more test results on his left knee before deciding who will start Sunday at Cleveland.

Fields, the No. 11 pick in the draft, took over on Chicago's final drive in the first half of Sunday's 20-17 win over Cincinnati, and he led the Bears the rest of the way.

“What we'll have to do is we'll have to be prepared when we find out exactly what is going on with Andy,” Nagy said. “Is he able to go? Is he not able to go? Work through all of that stuff.”

Asked if Dalton is the starter if he's healthy, Nagy repeated the question. Then, he said: “That's something I'm not gonna get into with scheme.” He gave a similar response to the same question following the game, saying, “I'm not gonna get into any of that.”

But the Bears' tune changed about 10 minutes after Nagy met with reporters Monday. Team spokesman Brandon Faber came to the media room and said Nagy told him he misunderstood the question and Dalton is the starter if he's healthy.

Browns' Landry injures knee

Cleveland receiver Jarvis Landry, who has missed just one game with an injury in nine years as a pro, could be sidelined for multiple weeks with a sprained medial collateral ligament suffered early in Sunday's 31-21 win over Houston.

Packers top Lions

Aaron Jones caught three of Aaron Rodgers' four touchdown passes and rushed for a fourth score, and the Green Bay Packers had a welcome return to normal after an embarrassing opening-week loss, beating the Detroit Lions 35-17. Green Bay (1-1) won its ninth straight home opener.

Rodgers went 22 of 27 for 255 yards and surpassed John Elway for 10th all-time in passing yards with 51,633. Rodgers has followed up each of the Packers' last five regular-season losses by throwing four TD passes and no interceptions in his next game.

Jones became the first Packers running back to catch three touchdown passes in a game since Andy Uram against the Chicago Cardinals in 1942.

Detroit's Jared Goff completed 13 of his first 14 passes but struggled the rest of the way as the Lions (0-2) blew a 17-14 halftime lead.