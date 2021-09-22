Jaws' PIck

Carolina at Houston

When: 8:20 p.m. today (NFL Network)

Records: Panthers 2-0; Texans 1-1

The skinny: The Panthers have the No. 1 total defense in the league after two weeks and have given up 21 points in two games. The Texans are starting rookie QB Davis Mills as starter Tyrod Taylor is on IR with a hamstring injury. Carolina QB Sam Darnold is completing 68.5% of his passes for 584 yards with three touchdowns and one interception. Christian McCaffrey is a fantasy delight and has 329 total yards. This does not bode well for Houston.

Prediction: Panthers 26-0

Last week: 9-7; Season 17-15

-- Mark Jaworski, The Journal Gazette

mjaworski@jg.net