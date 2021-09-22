Steelers hurting after loss to Vegas

PITTSBURGH – So much for the Pittsburgh Steelers' very brief run with good health.

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, outside linebackers T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith, wide receiver Diontae Johnson and cornerback Joe Haden and inside linebacker Devin Bush are among a growing list of players dealing with issues as the Steelers (1-1) prepare to play host to Cincinnati (1-1) on Sunday. Defensive lineman Tyson Alualu is now on injured reserve after undergoing surgery Monday on his fractured right ankle.

Coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that Roethlisberger is dealing with an injury to his left pectoral, leaving his participation in practice this week in question. Tomlin wasn't sure when Roethlisberger got hurt, though he did not miss a snap during a 26-17 loss to Las Vegas last week.

Watt, Highsmith, Bush and Haden are all dealing with groin injuries. Haden and Bush were both inactive on Sunday after testing the injuries during pregame. Watt sustained his injury in the second quarter and watched from the sideline in sweatpants as Las Vegas quarterback Derek Carr lit the Steelers up for 263 yards and two touchdowns after halftime. Highsmith was on the field during the Raiders' final drive.

Browns' Landry to miss 3 games

For the first time in his NFL career, Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry will miss a game because of an injury.

Landry was placed on injured reserve Tuesday with a sprained knee ligament, meaning he must sit out a minimum of three games before he can be activated. At this point, it's not clear when the five-time Pro Bowler will be back.

Extra points

Texans rookie Davis Mills will start at quarterback Thursday against the Panthers with Tyrod Taylor on injured reserve with a hamstring injury. Rookie receiver Nico Collins was also placed on IR. ... Smoke and flames shot up the side of the Superdome's roof after a pressure washer being used to clean the roof of the New Orleans sports and entertainment arena caught fire. The New Orleans Fire Department confirmed firefighters responded to flames on the building's roof shortly after 12:30 p.m. The fire appeared to be under control a short time later. The next Saints home game at the Superdome is scheduled for Oct. 3 when the team faces the New York Giants.