Miami QB out with rib fractures

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Tua Tagovailoa has fractured ribs and will not play Sunday when the Miami Dolphins visit the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Dolphins announced the updated diagnosis Wednesday, after initial tests suggested Tagovailoa was dealing with bruised ribs. Further exams showed the fractures, and the Dolphins already have decided that Jacoby Brissett will start this weekend.

It's unclear how long Tagovailoa will be sidelined.

Ware, Mathis eligible for Hall

Ten first-year eligible players, including defensive standouts DeMarcus Ware and Robert Mathis, and receivers Andre Johnson, Steve Smith and Anquan Boldin are among 122 nominees for the 2022 class of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Other first-year eligibles are kick returner Devin Hester; offensive linemen Jake Long and Nick Mangold; defensive lineman Vince Wilfork and defensive back Antonio Cromartie.

Beckham could return vs. Bears

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski did not rule out Odell Beckham for Sunday's game against Chicago, clearing the way for the star wide receiver to make his season debut and play for the first time since undergoing knee surgery last year.

Extra points

Denver expects Pro Bowl pass rusher Bradley Chubb to return by November after undergoing surgery to remove bone spurs from his left ankle. ...

The Cowboys placed linebacker Keanu Neal on the COVID-19 reserve list. ...

The Buccaneers' Antonio Brown was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list and could miss this week's road game against the Rams.