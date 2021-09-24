Fields getting his shot early on

CLEVELAND – There was going to be a point, maybe later this season or early next, when Justin Fields was going to become Chicago's starting quarterback.

The day arrived quickly.

With veteran Andy Dalton sidelined for the time being by a knee injury, Fields will make his first NFL start on Sunday as the Bears visit the Cleveland Browns, who are still waiting to put together a complete game after two uneven performances.

Ready or not, Fields is on the field.

Dalton's injury forced Bears coach Matt Nagy to make the switch and come to a decision some Chicago fans finalized the moment the team drafted Fields, the former Ohio State star, with the No. 11 overall pick.

The plan was to bring Fields along slowly. In the NFL, plans can change in a snap.

“I think I'm ready,” Fields said shortly after Nagy announced his start. “I've been preparing for this moment for a long time.”

The 22-year-old has gotten a taste of what to expect after playing in select packages in Week 1 against the Rams and then getting more reps last week after Dalton got hurt against Cincinnati, his former team.

Starting will be different, of course, but Fields is no ordinary rookie. He played on big stages with the Buckeyes, and that experience should help him deal with Cleveland's howling crowd and a hostile environment inside FirstEnergy Stadium.

Fields has impressed the Bears with his poise, which he admitted has not always been a strength.

“I used to not be this way,” he told reporters. “I definitely learned from past experiences, past first starts. I still remember my first start in high school, I was nervous as can be. I think being more this way just being stoic and being even-keeled, I think that just keeps my mind calm and allows me to think more.”

Cleveland's defense, which has had its issues through two games, particularly on third downs, will try to rattle Fields by disguising coverages and pressuring him. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski has seen enough of Fields on tape to know he can be dangerous.

“Dynamic,” Stefanski said when asked what jumped out to him. “He made plays with his arm. He had a nice throw into the end zone there in one of those drives. Made plays with his feet late. There is no shortage of things they can do with him, and I am sure now with a full week of practice they can expand upon that.”

Nagy has stressed that Fields is just holding down the starting job until Dalton's healthy.

That plan could be in jeopardy next.