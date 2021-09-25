Browns' Beckham to play

BEREA, Ohio – Odell Beckham Jr. has been cleared for takeoff.

The star Browns wide receiver made it full through a full week of practice without any issues with his reconstructed knee, and coach Kevin Stefanski said Friday that Beckham will make his return Sunday against the Chicago Bears.

“He's ready to go,” Stefanski said.

Beckham hasn't played since tearing his anterior cruciate ligament on Oct. 25 against Cincinnati, an injury that kept him out during the Browns' playoff run. He's been inactive for Cleveland's first two games.

The speedy receiver made a quicker-than-expected recovery following his November surgery and is set to make his season debut against the Bears (1-1).

Monday game added to playoffs

The league announced that it will play one of its first six playoff games on Monday night, beginning this season. The NFL added a third wild-card team in each conference last season, and then played three wild-card games Saturday and three Sunday during its first weekend of the playoffs.

The new schedule means the league will play two games Saturday (4:35 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. Fort Wayne time), three Sunday (1:05 p.m., 4:40 p.m. and 8:15 p.m.) and one Monday (8:15 p.m.). Wild Card Weekend for this postseason runs from Jan. 15 to 17.

Titans tackle to play against Colts

Titans left tackle Taylor Lewan practiced fully all week and is set to play Sunday against the Colts after being scratched for the Titans' win in Seattle. Outside linebacker Bud Dupree is questionable, tight end Anthony Firkser (knee), rookie cornerback Caleb Farley (shoulder) and outside linebacker Derick Roberson (knee) all are out against the Colts.

Extra points

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger will play Sunday against Cincinnati, while star outside linebacker T.J. Watt (groin) is questionable. Outside linebacker Alex Highsmith (groin) is out. Wide receiver Diontae Johnson (knee) is also out. ... Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (hamstring) is expected to miss a few weeks. Rookie cornerback Jaycee Horn has three broken bones in his foot and could miss the remainder of the season. ... Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark strained his hamstring and cornerback Charvarius Ward strained his quad in practice this week, leaving the status of both in doubt for their game against the Chargers. ... The Falcons will be without receiver Russell Gage (ankle), cornerback A.J. Terrell (concussion) and receiver Frank Darby (calf) Sunday against the Giants. ... Jets running back Tevin Coleman (non-COVID-19 illness) and receiver Jamison Crowder (groin) are doubtful to play against Denver. ... The Ravens put linebackers Jaylon Ferguson and Justin Houston and defensive linemen Brandon Williams and Justin Madubuike on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Baltimore also ruled out tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle) and defensive end Derek Wolfe (back, hip). ... Rams running back Darrell Henderson (ribs) will be a game-time decision against the Buccaneers.