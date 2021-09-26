Jaws' Week 2 Picks

Arizona at Jacksonville, 1 p.m. QB Kyler Murray having breakthrough season Cardinals 32-14

Atlanta at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m. Giants found way to lose to Washington; all Falcons do is lose Giants 28-25

Baltimore at Detroit, 1 p.m. Ravens have found their running game Ravens 30-21

Chicago at Cleveland, 1 p.m. The Justin Fields Era is upon us Browns 27-17

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. Steelers have injury concerns so Bengals have shot Steelers 21-20

Indianapolis at Tennessee, 1 p.m. May not matter if Wentz plays with Derrick Henry on loose Titans 28-21

L.A. Chargers at Kansas City, 1 p.m. Patrick Mahomes faces another young gun, this time at home Chiefs 36-33

New Orleans at New England, 1 p.m. Patriots hope to expose Jameis Winston Patriots 24-21

Washington at Buffalo, 1 p.m. Bills got groove back now need to kick it into high gear Bills 30-18

Miami at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m. Vegas is rolling and now gets Miami without its starting QB Raiders 30-17

N.Y. Jets at Denver, 4:05 p.m. Broncos defense gets another inept offense to dominate Broncos 27-14

Seattle at Minnesota, 4:25 p.m. Must win for Vikings as Seahawks try to regain balance Seahawks 30-27

Tampa Bay at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m. Game of week: Tom Brady led-Bucs face tough Rams D Buccaneers 28-27

Green Bay at San Francisco, 8:20 p.m. Is the Pack back? We'll see as Niners' tough defense awaits 49ers 27-24