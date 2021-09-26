The Journal Gazette
 
    Sunday, September 26, 2021 1:00 am

    Jaws' Week 2 Picks

    MARK JAWORSKI | The Journal Gazette
    Arizona at Jacksonville, 1 p.m. QB Kyler Murray having breakthrough season Cardinals 32-14
    Atlanta at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m. Giants found way to lose to Washington; all Falcons do is lose Giants 28-25
    Baltimore at Detroit, 1 p.m. Ravens have found their running game Ravens 30-21
    Chicago at Cleveland, 1 p.m. The Justin Fields Era is upon us Browns 27-17
    Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. Steelers have injury concerns so Bengals have shot Steelers 21-20
    Indianapolis at Tennessee, 1 p.m. May not matter if Wentz plays with Derrick Henry on loose Titans 28-21
    L.A. Chargers at Kansas City, 1 p.m. Patrick Mahomes faces another young gun, this time at home Chiefs 36-33
    New Orleans at New England, 1 p.m. Patriots hope to expose Jameis Winston Patriots 24-21
    Washington at Buffalo, 1 p.m. Bills got groove back now need to kick it into high gear Bills 30-18
    Miami at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m. Vegas is rolling and now gets Miami without its starting QB Raiders 30-17
    N.Y. Jets at Denver, 4:05 p.m. Broncos defense gets another inept offense to dominate Broncos 27-14
    Seattle at Minnesota, 4:25 p.m. Must win for Vikings as Seahawks try to regain balance Seahawks 30-27
    Tampa Bay at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m. Game of week: Tom Brady led-Bucs face tough Rams D Buccaneers 28-27
    Green Bay at San Francisco, 8:20 p.m. Is the Pack back? We'll see as Niners' tough defense awaits 49ers 27-24
    Philadelphia at Dallas, 8:15 p.m. (Mon.) Cowboys' offense dangerous vs. weakened Eagles D Cowboys 27-20

    Last week: 9-7; season: 17-15

    – Mark Jaworski, The Journal Gazette

    mjaworski@jg.net

