Sunday, September 26, 2021 1:00 am
Jaws' Week 2 Picks
MARK JAWORSKI | The Journal Gazette
|Arizona at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.
|QB Kyler Murray having breakthrough season
|Cardinals 32-14
|Atlanta at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.
|Giants found way to lose to Washington; all Falcons do is lose
|Giants 28-25
|Baltimore at Detroit, 1 p.m.
|Ravens have found their running game
|Ravens 30-21
|Chicago at Cleveland, 1 p.m.
|The Justin Fields Era is upon us
|Browns 27-17
|Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
|Steelers have injury concerns so Bengals have shot
|Steelers 21-20
|Indianapolis at Tennessee, 1 p.m.
|May not matter if Wentz plays with Derrick Henry on loose
|Titans 28-21
|L.A. Chargers at Kansas City, 1 p.m.
|Patrick Mahomes faces another young gun, this time at home
|Chiefs 36-33
|New Orleans at New England, 1 p.m.
|Patriots hope to expose Jameis Winston
|Patriots 24-21
|Washington at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
|Bills got groove back now need to kick it into high gear
|Bills 30-18
|Miami at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m.
|Vegas is rolling and now gets Miami without its starting QB
|Raiders 30-17
|N.Y. Jets at Denver, 4:05 p.m.
|Broncos defense gets another inept offense to dominate
|Broncos 27-14
|Seattle at Minnesota, 4:25 p.m.
|Must win for Vikings as Seahawks try to regain balance
|Seahawks 30-27
|Tampa Bay at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.
|Game of week: Tom Brady led-Bucs face tough Rams D
|Buccaneers 28-27
|Green Bay at San Francisco, 8:20 p.m.
|Is the Pack back? We'll see as Niners' tough defense awaits
|49ers 27-24
|Philadelphia at Dallas, 8:15 p.m. (Mon.)
|Cowboys' offense dangerous vs. weakened Eagles D
|Cowboys 27-20
Last week: 9-7; season: 17-15
– Mark Jaworski, The Journal Gazette
