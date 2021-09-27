3 takeaways not enough as Colts lose

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Tennessee Titans know it's almost impossible to win a game turning the ball over three times.

They found a way to overcome their mistakes for a big win against a team they rarely beat, especially in Nashville.

Ryan Tannehill threw for 197 yards and three touchdowns, and the Titans held off the Indianapolis Colts 25-16 Sunday to grab an early tiebreaker in the AFC South.

“I'll take a win no matter what ... ,” said Tannehill, who was intercepted twice. “Find a way to win. Obviously have some things to clean up, but we found a way to win, and that's why we're here.”

The road team had won the previous five games in this division rivalry with the Titans only 8-16 in Nashville in this series.

This was their first home win over the Colts since Oct. 16, 2017. Tennessee also hadn't won a game turning it over three times since beating Atlanta 20-13 on Oct. 7, 2007.

This time, the Titans (2-1) are the defending AFC South champs with a healthy Derrick Henry. The reigning AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year ran for 113 yards to top the 100-yard mark for a sixth straight division game.

The Colts turned two interceptions of Tannehill into 10 points. Coach Frank Reich called it a “heartbreaking loss.”

“You don't lose many games when you win the turnovers 3-0,” Reich said.

The Colts (0-3) are off to their worst start since 2011.

“It just feels like a bad dream, honestly,” Colts linebacker Darius Leonard said. “Starting 0-3, first loss here in Tennessee. It just sucks. Got to find a way to win.”

Carson Wentz started after being questionable for Indianapolis with a pair of sprained ankles.

He never ran once, choosing to throw the ball away repeatedly when pressured. He finished with 194 yards passing.

The Colts twice had first-and-goal inside the Titans 9 in the second half. Tennessee's defense, much-maligned in 2020, held the Colts to a pair of field goals by Rodrigo Blankenship. The last came with 10:20 left when Blankenship's 24-yarder pulled the Colts within 22-16.

Tennessee then put the game away, going on a 14-play drive chewing up 7:22 of the clock. Randy Bullock put Tennessee up 25-16 with a 32-yard field goal.

“For the defense to be playing good in the red zone and force a lot of field goals and let them only score one touchdown, I think that was pretty strong,” Titans safety Kevin Byard said. “Definitely encouraging. We're 1-0 in the division, so it's a great day.”

The Titans had plenty of opportunities to blow this game open, but led only 14-10 at halftime because of two interceptions.

Leonard picked off Tannehill to set up a 9-yard TD run by Nyheim Hines. Kenny Moore II picked off the second, and the Colts got a 43-yard field goal by Blankenship as the first half expired.

Tannehill threw a 6-yard TD pass to Chester Rogers against his old team and found Westbrook-Ikhine on an 18-yard TD – the first of the receiver's career.

Henry also caught a pass from Tannehill under pressure and finished off a 14-yard play with Leonard bouncing off him in the second quarter.