Postgame Blitz

Passing

Josh Allen, Bills, finished 32 of 43 for 358 yards and four touchdowns, while also surpassing the 100-touchdown plateau (including TDs rushing and one receiving) in his 47th start. Buffalo defeated Washington 43-21.

Kirk Cousins, Vikings, went 30 for 38 for 323 yards in his third consecutive turnover-free game, throwing for three first-half TDs in Minnesota's 30-17 win over Seattle.

Derek Carr, Raiders, completed 26 of 43 pass attempts for 386 yards and two TDs in Las Vegas' 31-28 overtime victory over Miami.

Rushing

Alexander Mattison, Vikings, racked up 171 total yards.

Peyton Barber, Raiders, ran for 111 yards on 23 carries and one touchdown.

Receiving

A.J. Green, Cardinals, had 112 yards, and Christian Kirk added 104 in Arizona's 31-19 victory over Jacksonville.

Special teams

Justin Tucker, Ravens, set an NFL record with a 66-yard field goal, bouncing it through off the crossbar as time expired to lift Baltimore to a 19-17 win over Detroit. The kick topped the 64-yard field goal Matt Prater made for Denver against San Francisco on Dec. 8, 2013.

Jamal Agnew, Jaguars, tied the NFL record for longest play with a 109-yard return of Matt Prater's 68-yard field-goal try on the final play before halftime.

Chase McLaughlin, Browns, kicked field goals of 57, 52, 41 and 28 yards in Cleveland's 26-6 win over Chicago.

Defense

Byron Murphy, Cardinals, intercepted two passes and returned one for a touchdown.

The Chargers capitalized on four Kansas City turnovers for their third win in the past four visits to Kansas City.

Alexander Johnson, Denver, sacked Zach Wilson twice in Denver's 26-0 victory over the New York Jets.

– Associated Press