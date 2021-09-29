Linebacker Collins cut by Lions

ALLEN PARK, Mich. – The Detroit Lions released veteran linebacker Jamie Collins, a week after acknowledging they were exploring options to trade him.

Detroit announced the move Tuesday, two days after leaving him inactive against Baltimore.

After Collins played poorly in a loss at Green Bay on Sept. 20, coach Dan Campbell said the team decided it was time to play Derrick Barnes and Jalen Reeves-Maybin ahead of Collins.

The former New England Patriot was one of many players former Lions general manager Bob Quinn and coach Matt Patricia reunited with in Detroit. He signed a $30 million, three-year deal last year.

Collins, who turns 32 on Oct. 20, was one of the top players for the Patriots in 2019 when they were No. 1 in the league in total defense. He led the team with 81 tackles and seven sacks that season.

Prescott stars in Cowboys' win

Dak Prescott ran toward the tunnel, raising his arms to the fans and tossing them souvenirs after the Dallas Cowboys manhandled the Philadelphia Eagles in prime time.

The scene was a stark contrast to almost a year earlier, when the star quarterback was in tears as he rode on a cart through the same spot after the gruesome ankle injury that ended his season.

Prescott threw for three touchdowns in his first home game since the injury, Trevon Diggs returned an interception 59 yards for a score and the Cowboys beat the Eagles 41-21 on Monday night.

“Just thankful for everything that I've been through, all of the hard work that made me account for just to be back out here doing what I love,” Prescott said. “It's the greatest place to play football.”

Ezekiel Elliott ran for a season-high 95 yards and two touchdowns, and tight end Dalton Schultz had the first two-TD game of his career as Dallas improved to 2-1.

Except for a fumble in the end zone that gave the Eagles (1-2) their first touchdown, Prescott was efficient, going 21 of 26 for 238 yards without an interception in the first NFC East game for both teams.

Prescott's first game at AT&T Stadium since the season-ending compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle in Week 5 last year against the New York Giants was also the return to full capacity after the pandemic-imposed limits last season. There were 93,267 fans inside with the retractable roof open at the $1.2 billion facility.