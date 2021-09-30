Bears sign deal to buy race track

CHICAGO – The Chicago Bears took a major step toward moving out of their longtime home at Soldier Field and into the suburbs by signing a purchase agreement for Arlington Park about 30 miles northwest of the city.

“We are excited to have executed a Purchase and Sale Agreement for the Arlington Park property,” Bears President and CEO Ted Phillips said in a statement. “Much work remains to be completed including working closely with the Village of Arlington Heights and surrounding communities, before we can close on this transaction.”

Churchill Downs Inc., which owns the property known as Arlington International Racecourse, announced that the sale price was $197.2 million.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said in a tweet Tuesday night that the city “remains committed to continuing to work to keep the team in Chicago.”

The Bears have raised the possibility of moving through the years. One big factor is that Soldier Field, which is owned by the Chicago Park District, holds 61,500 fans, fewest in the NFL.

Bengals’ Bates, Higgins out

Bengals will be without safety Jessie Bates, a Snider graduate, and receiver Tee Higgins (shoulder) for their matchup today with the Jaguars. The team likely will be missing cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (groin) and guard Xavier Su’a-Filo (knee). Cornerback Trae Waynes is expected to make his Bengals debut.

Extra points

The Buccaneers signed three-time All-Pro cornerback Richard Sherman to a one-year contract. ... The Ravens activated receivers Rashod Bateman and Miles Boykin from injured reserve and activated defensive lineman Justin Madubuike and linebacker Justin Houston from the reserve/COVID-19 list. ... Browns rookie cornerback Greg Newsome II (calf) will miss this week’s game at Minnesota. ... Jets safety Marcus Maye will be sidelined three to four weeks with an ankle injury.