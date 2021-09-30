Chicago not sure who will be at QB

LAKE FOREST, Ill. – Bears coach Matt Nagy was not ready to say who the starting quarterback will be when Chicago plays host to the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

Veteran Andy Dalton remains the No. 1 signal-caller, with rookie Justin Fields backing him up and Nick Foles in the third spot, Nagy said Wednesday.

But as for who will start this week?

Nagy said that “will be sorted out once we have a clearer picture” on the health of his top two quarterbacks. Both practiced Wednesday, with Dalton (bone bruise in left knee) limited and Fields (right thumb) a full participant.

Nagy would not say, either, if he will continue to call plays on offense.

The Bears (1-2) delivered one of the worst performances ever on that side of the ball by an NFL team in a 26-6 loss at Cleveland last week. They had just 47 yards, the ninth-lowest total in league history and the second worst for the charter franchise.

Fields had a particularly rough time in his first NFL start. The No. 11 overall pick got sacked nine times for 67 yards and threw for just 68 on 6-for-20 passing. He also hurt his thumb in the game.

It was not the sort of outing he was looking for with Dalton sidelined after leaving after a Week 2 win over Cincinnati.

But while Nagy insisted nothing has changed “as far as the depth chart,” all sorts of questions remain.

One would be whether the best course of action is to go with Dalton or give Fields a chance to redeem himself against the winless Lions (0-3), assuming both are able to play.

“More than fair question,” Nagy said.

He praised Fields for keeping his composure in a difficult situation.