Growing injury list adds to Colts' issues

INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich is undeterred by the growing injury list.

Starting quarterback Carson Wentz has two sprained ankles. 2020 All-Pro left guard Quenton Nelson's streak of consecutive starts is in jeopardy because of a sprained right ankle. Linebacker Darius Leonard, also an All-Pro last season, has been slowed all season by, yes, an injured ankle. And Indianapolis may be without right tackle Braden Smith for a third straight game because of a strained foot.

Sure, it's making preparations for Sunday's game at Miami difficult, but Reich knows this is life in the NFL.

“When a guy is injured, he's injured, so we adapt and we adjust,” Reich said. “Is that one week or two weeks, or three? I don't know. We just kind of play it as we go. No excuses though. We're 0-3. We own that. That starts with me. Getting our offense to play better and Carson to play at the highest level possible starts with me.”

Wentz did limited work Wednesday and hopes to be full-go today and Friday. That's major progress after getting through only one practice last week. Still, Wentz started at Tennessee and, despite having his mobility severely limited, finished the game without any major setbacks.

On Wednesday, Wentz acknowledged he's still sore and the right ankle remains more problematic than the left. But he's ahead of where he was a week ago and believes he'll start again Sunday for the winless Colts.

“Way better,” Wentz said when asked to compare the injuries from week to week. “I don't think I'll be full practicing but just the fact that I'll be able to go out there and do some limited work, I was not in that place by any means last week.”

The bigger concern now is Nelson, who has started all 54 games including playoffs since Indianapolis drafted him with the sixth overall pick out of Notre Dame in 2018. He was injured during the first half in the loss to Tennessee and did not return.

Nelson already missed three weeks of training camp after having surgery on his right foot, his third surgery since the end of last season.

Reich said Nelson could miss Sunday's game.

“I'm not ready to rule him out or anything like that,” Reich said. “He's a quick healer, but probably not optimistic about this week.”

If Nelson doesn't play, it would be yet another obstacle for a line that has underperformed while trying to plug holes. Chris Reed took over against the Titans.

The list is getting longer on defense, too.

Veteran cornerback T.J. Carrie went on injured reserve Wednesday. and Reich said he won't know until later this week whether defensive end Kwity Paye (hamstring), safety Khari Willis (groin) or cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (ankle) will be available.