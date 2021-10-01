Friday, October 01, 2021 1:00 am
Mack receives Colts' OK to find trade partner
Associated Press
INDIANAPOLIS Marlon Mack is looking for a new NFL home.
The Indianapolis Colts running back told reporters Thursday he and team officials have reached an agreement that allows him to find a trading partner where he could get more playing time. Its the first time Mack has spoken publicly since ESPN.com reported he was seeking a trade.
Its tough when you get used to guys and things like that, he said. But on the business side, sometimes youve got to speak for yourself because thats what you need.
He started two years in Indianapolis, logging his first 1,000-yard season in 2019. He was expected to carry a heavier burden last season until tearing his right Achilles tendon in the first half of the season opener.
Jonathan Taylor replaced Mack, finished as the leagues top rookie rusher, and kept the job when he returned this season.
Coach Frank Reichs initial plan was to split carries between Taylor and Mack, but Nyheim Hines moved into the No. 2 spot before signing a contract extension just ahead of this seasons opener.
