Mack receives Colts' OK to find trade partner

INDIANAPOLIS  Marlon Mack is looking for a new NFL home.

The Indianapolis Colts running back told reporters Thursday he and team officials have reached an agreement that allows him to find a trading partner where he could get more playing time. Its the first time Mack has spoken publicly since ESPN.com reported he was seeking a trade.

Its tough when you get used to guys and things like that, he said. But on the business side, sometimes youve got to speak for yourself because thats what you need.

He started two years in Indianapolis, logging his first 1,000-yard season in 2019. He was expected to carry a heavier burden last season until tearing his right Achilles tendon in the first half of the season opener.

Jonathan Taylor replaced Mack, finished as the leagues top rookie rusher, and kept the job when he returned this season.

Coach Frank Reichs initial plan was to split carries between Taylor and Mack, but Nyheim Hines moved into the No. 2 spot before signing a contract extension just ahead of this seasons opener.