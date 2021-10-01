The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Public notices
  • Jobs
  • Obituaries
  • Celebrations
  • Classifieds
  • Advertising
    •  
    Weather
    Friday, October 01, 2021 1:00 am

    Mack receives Colts' OK to find trade partner

    Associated Press

    INDIANAPOLIS  Marlon Mack is looking for a new NFL home.

    The Indianapolis Colts running back told reporters Thursday he and team officials have reached an agreement that allows him to find a trading partner where he could get more playing time. Its the first time Mack has spoken publicly since ESPN.com reported he was seeking a trade.

    Its tough when you get used to guys and things like that, he said. But on the business side, sometimes youve got to speak for yourself because thats what you need.

    He started two years in Indianapolis, logging his first 1,000-yard season in 2019. He was expected to carry a heavier burden last season until tearing his right Achilles tendon in the first half of the season opener.

    Jonathan Taylor replaced Mack, finished as the leagues top rookie rusher, and kept the job when he returned this season.

    Coach Frank Reichs initial plan was to split carries between Taylor and Mack, but Nyheim Hines moved into the No. 2 spot before signing a contract extension just ahead of this seasons opener.

    Subscribe to our newsletters

    * indicates required

    Share this article

    Email story