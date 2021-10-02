Belichick credits Brady for success

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – Tom Brady actually had something to do with building a dynasty in New England, Patriots coach Bill Belichick confirmed Friday, dousing one potential beef with the quarterback who led the team to six Super Bowl championships.

Asked by a reporter if he would have had the same success without Tom Brady, Belichick said, “Of course not.”

That Belichick was even asked was a tribute to his obstinacy and his well-worn refusal to give simple and obvious answers to simple and obvious questions, routinely brushing them aside with non-responsive filibusters such as, “We're on to Cincinnati.”

The Belichick-Brady rift has dominated NFL headlines this week as the quarterback returns to New England with the Buccaneers to play Sunday.

Both sides are reportedly testy over who deserves more credit for the Patriots success, a question that seemed to tilt toward Brady when he led Tampa Bay to a Super Bowl victory last year in his first season away from Belichick's tutelage. (The Patriots went 7-9 without Brady).

On Friday, Belichick did not hesitate to share credit.

“We've talked about that for two decades,” the coach said. “I think I've been on the record dozens of time saying there's no quarterback I'd rather have than Tom Brady. I still feel that way.”

Betting interest

Sports books say Sunday's showdown between Brady and Belichick is shaping up to be the most heavily bet on NFL game of the regular season.

“We expect this game to be the biggest game of the season,” said FanDuel spokesman Kevin Hennessy. “Tom Brady has always been popular with FanDuel customers. The Patriots were always a popular team for betting, and a lot of that has transferred to the Bucs.”

FanDuel, which is the official odds provider for The Associated Press, says 95% of bets are on Tampa Bay to cover the 7-point spread. Other sports books report similarly lopsided betting action on Brady and the Bucs, and they expect a cascade of cash in the final hour before kickoff.

There are also a number of proposition bets – known as “props” that try to predict individual player performance – that are being bet heavily in the game:

• How many touchdown passes Brady will throw;

• Whether his longtime teammate tight end Rob Gronkowski will catch the pass that puts Brady over the top in breaking the NFL record for passing yardage. He needs 68 to surpass Drew Brees.