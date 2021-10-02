Top 2 receivers among list of Titans out against Jets

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Wide receivers Julio Jones and A.J. Brown are among six Titans who won't play Sunday against the New York Jets.

The Titans declared both of the Pro Bowl receivers out along with outside linebacker Bud Dupree, who didn't play despite being dressed last week against the Colts. Also out is three-time Pro Bowl punter Brett Kern and rookie cornerback Caleb Farley.

Defensive lineman Larrell Murchison was among those ruled out before the Titans placed him on injured reserve later Friday.

Bengals rally to beat Jaguars

Evan McPherson kicked a 35-yard field goal as time ran out to give the Cincinnati Bengals a 24-21 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday, spoiling Urban Meyer's Ohio return.

Joe Burrow passed for 348 yards and two touchdowns to help the Bengals (3-1) overcome a 14-0 halftime deficit. Burrow, the top overall draft pick in 2020 outdueled the 2021 top pick, Jacksonville (0-4) quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who was 17-for-24 passing for 204 yards.

Meyer coached Ohio State to the 2014 national championship. He was born in Toledo, grew up in Ashtabula.

Cincinnati had two quick scoring drives to open the second half. James Robinson's second rushing touchdown put Jacksonville (0-4) up again early in the fourth quarter. Burrow answered with a 31-yard touchdown pass to tight end C.J. Uzomah to tie it again. Another methodical drive set up the kick by McPherson, who has the winners in two of Cincinnati's three wins.

Extra points

The 49ers could be down two more starting cornerbacks for Sunday's game against Seattle but are holding out hope tight end George Kittle (calf) can play. Coach Kyle Shanahan said slot cornerback K'Waun Williams (calf) will miss the game and outside cornerback Josh Norman (chest) is doubtful. … The Bills will be without safety Jordan Poyer (ankle) and left guard Jon Feliciano (concussion) for their game against the Texans. … Washington activated wide receiver Curtis Samuel (groin), and he is expected to make his season debut Sunday at the Falcons.