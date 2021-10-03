Brissett's focus on win, not former team

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Jacoby Brissett used to play for the New England Patriots, so it seemed logical to inquire whether he was picking Tom Brady or Bill Belichick this weekend in their matchup.

He wanted no part of that talk.

“Don't ask me,” Brissett insisted.

His official stance: The storylines when quarterbacks face their former teams tend to be overblown. Having such an approach makes sense for Brissett today, considering he'll be starting for the Miami Dolphins when they play host to the Indianapolis Colts – the team with which he spent the most recent four seasons.

“It makes it more than what it is,” Brissett said. “I'm not here for like a revenge game or anything like that. I want to go win just because I'm playing football and I'm playing in the National Football League. We need a win, so that's what the purpose of this game is.”

Brissett might be downplaying the former-team factor, but he's unmistakably right on one point: Both sides need to win.

The Dolphins are 1-2; of the 17 Miami teams that started 1-3 or worse, only one made the playoffs. Last year's Dolphins started 1-3, then finished 10-6 but missed the postseason anyway. And the Colts are 0-3; they've been 0-4 only once since 1998, sputtering to such a start in 2011.

“When you're 0-3, what happens is you get reminded that the best way to get the results you want is to focus on the expectations and commitment that you have to each other and to getting better every day,” Colts coach Frank Reich said.

“When you get obsessed with, 'I've got to win,' I just think that that creates dynamics that aren't healthy, when you obsess on the results.”

It's not as if the Colts are a woebegone 0-3. They faced a seven-time Pro Bowler in Seattle's Russell Wilson in Week 1, 2009's No. 1 pick Matthew Stafford and the Rams in Week 2, then 2012 first-round pick Ryan Tannehill and Tennessee last week.

“This is a good team,” Dolphins coach Brian Flores said of the Colts. “I would say it's a very good team. I know they've played some tough opponents. They've been in every game. They've got good players. They've got good coaches. They're skilled. Every game is a meaningful game in this league. They're looking for a win and we're looking for a win.”

And Brissett – the South Florida native who'll start a home game for Miami for the first time – doesn't think there's anything else worth thinking about.

“Jacoby, he's a good quarterback, smart guy,” Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner said. “It's going to be fun going against him. He's a competitor.

Nelson placed on injured reserve

The Colts placed three-time All-Pro left guard Quenton Nelson on injured reserve Saturday, a move that will keep him out at least three weeks. Nelson had started all 54 games since Indy drafted him with the sixth overall selection in 2018. He sprained his right ankle in last week's loss at Tennessee.

Reich said Friday that Nelson and right tackle Braden Smith would both be out today. It will be Indy's fourth straight game with at least one of its five projected starting offensive linemen out of action.

Chris Reed is expected to start in place of Nelson.

Fond memories of S. Florida for Reich

South Florida is a special place for Reich.

In November 1984 at the now-demolished Orange Bowl, the quarterback led Maryland's historic comeback from a 31-0 deficit against the then-No. 6 Miami Hurricanes. Reich came off the bench in the second half and went 12 of 15 for 260 yards, with three touchdown passes and one scoring run in the 42-40 victory. It was the largest rally in FBS history at the time.

He was also a Colts intern when they beat Chicago to win the Super Bowl in February 2007 — in the same stadium where he'll coach today.