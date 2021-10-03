Jaws' Week 4 Picks

Schedule Comments Prediction

Carolina at Dallas, 1 p.m. Cowboys offense is purring heading into Panthers showdown Cowboys 24-21

Cleveland at Minnesota, 1 p.m. Browns coach Stefanski returns to face mentor, Vikes' Zimmer Browns 27-24

Detroit at Chicago, 1 p.m. Gritty Lions winless but showing heart; Bears showing warts Lions 20-17

Houston at Buffalo, 1 p.m. Bills offense is roaring and won't slow down at home Bills 35-12

Indianapolis at Miami, 1 p.m. Colts are hurting up and down roster and in standings Dolphins 23-20

Kansas City at Philadelphia, 1 p.m. Chiefs have lost 2 straight, and coach took ill. They regroup Chiefs 30-23

N.Y. Giants at New Orleans, 1 p.m. Saints finally return home and get homecoming gift Saints 24-17

Tennessee at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m. Titans get a chance to fine-tune their game Titans 30-14

Washington at Atlanta, 1 p.m. Washington's defense not up to par but neither are Falcons Wash. 24-21

Arizona at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m. Murray-Stafford. Donald-Jones. Hopkins-Kupp. It's showtime! Rams 35-30

Seattle at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m. Crucial game for both coming off losses and needing win 49ers 30-27

Baltimore at Denver, 4:25 p.m. Ravens finding ways to win. 1st test for Broncos Broncos 22-20

Pittsburgh at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m. Packers getting their rhythm just as Steelers lost theirs Packers 33-21

Tampa Bay at N. England, 8:20 p.m. Tom Brady returns to show Bill Belichick who's the GOAT Bucs 28-14