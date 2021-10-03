Sunday, October 03, 2021 1:00 am
Jaws' Week 4 Picks
|Schedule
|Comments
|Prediction
|Carolina at Dallas, 1 p.m.
|Cowboys offense is purring heading into Panthers showdown
|Cowboys 24-21
|Cleveland at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
|Browns coach Stefanski returns to face mentor, Vikes' Zimmer
|Browns 27-24
|Detroit at Chicago, 1 p.m.
|Gritty Lions winless but showing heart; Bears showing warts
|Lions 20-17
|Houston at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
|Bills offense is roaring and won't slow down at home
|Bills 35-12
|Indianapolis at Miami, 1 p.m.
|Colts are hurting up and down roster and in standings
|Dolphins 23-20
|Kansas City at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.
|Chiefs have lost 2 straight, and coach took ill. They regroup
|Chiefs 30-23
|N.Y. Giants at New Orleans, 1 p.m.
|Saints finally return home and get homecoming gift
|Saints 24-17
|Tennessee at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.
|Titans get a chance to fine-tune their game
|Titans 30-14
|Washington at Atlanta, 1 p.m.
|Washington's defense not up to par but neither are Falcons
|Wash. 24-21
|Arizona at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.
|Murray-Stafford. Donald-Jones. Hopkins-Kupp. It's showtime!
|Rams 35-30
|Seattle at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
|Crucial game for both coming off losses and needing win
|49ers 30-27
|Baltimore at Denver, 4:25 p.m.
|Ravens finding ways to win. 1st test for Broncos
|Broncos 22-20
|Pittsburgh at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m.
|Packers getting their rhythm just as Steelers lost theirs
|Packers 33-21
|Tampa Bay at N. England, 8:20 p.m.
|Tom Brady returns to show Bill Belichick who's the GOAT
|Bucs 28-14
|Las Vegas at L.A.C., 8:15 p.m. (Mon.)
|Top QBs face off in AFC West showdown
|Chargers 35-33
Last week: 9-7; Season: 26-22
– Mark Jaworski, The Journal Gazette
mjaworski@jg.net
