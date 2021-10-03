The Journal Gazette
 
    Jaws' Week 4 Picks

    Schedule Comments Prediction
    Carolina at Dallas, 1 p.m. Cowboys offense is purring heading into Panthers showdown Cowboys 24-21
    Cleveland at Minnesota, 1 p.m. Browns coach Stefanski returns to face mentor, Vikes' Zimmer Browns 27-24  
    Detroit at Chicago, 1 p.m. Gritty Lions winless but showing heart; Bears showing warts Lions 20-17
    Houston at Buffalo, 1 p.m. Bills offense is roaring and won't slow down at home Bills 35-12
    Indianapolis at Miami, 1 p.m. Colts are hurting up and down roster and in standings Dolphins 23-20
    Kansas City at Philadelphia, 1 p.m. Chiefs have lost 2 straight, and coach took ill. They regroup Chiefs 30-23
    N.Y. Giants at New Orleans, 1 p.m. Saints finally return home and get homecoming gift Saints 24-17
    Tennessee at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m. Titans get a chance to fine-tune their game Titans 30-14
    Washington at Atlanta, 1 p.m. Washington's defense not up to par but neither are Falcons Wash. 24-21
    Arizona at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m. Murray-Stafford. Donald-Jones. Hopkins-Kupp. It's showtime! Rams 35-30
    Seattle at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m. Crucial game for both coming off losses and needing win 49ers 30-27 
    Baltimore at Denver, 4:25 p.m. Ravens finding ways to win. 1st test for Broncos Broncos 22-20
    Pittsburgh at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m. Packers getting their rhythm just as Steelers lost theirs Packers 33-21
    Tampa Bay at N. England, 8:20 p.m. Tom Brady returns to show Bill Belichick who's the GOAT Bucs 28-14  
    Las Vegas at L.A.C., 8:15 p.m. (Mon.) Top QBs face off in AFC West showdown Chargers 35-33

    Last week: 9-7; Season: 26-22

    – Mark Jaworski, The Journal Gazette

    mjaworski@jg.net

