Browns' coach beats former team

MINNEAPOLIS – After winning the NFL's Coach of the Year award in his first season with Cleveland, Kevin Stefanski now has a victory over his old team in Minnesota to highlight the start of his second year.

Myles Garrett and the defense produced another dominant performance, Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt kept the ball moving on the ground, and the Browns beat the Vikings 14-7 on Sunday.

“That was what the game called for today. It might be completely different next week, and we have to be ready to do it to win in any which way,” said Stefanski, who spent 14 seasons as an assistant with the Vikings.

Garrett was credited with one-half of Cleveland's two sacks and four hits on Kirk Cousins, Greedy Williams became the first player this season to intercept Minnesota's quarterback and the Browns (3-1) again leaned on their two-pronged rushing attack to control the ball and win an ugly game.

“It was pretty sloppy, to be honest, but we got the win and that's all that matters,” Chubb said.

Cousins hit Justin Jefferson for a touchdown pass to cap a commanding opening drive by the Vikings (1-3), who took possession 11 more times without scoring or even trying a field goal.

“They did a good job to make it a tough day for us,” said Cousins, who was 6 for 6 on the first drive but 14 for 32 after to finish with 203 yards.

Chubb had 21 carries for 100 yards, and Hunt ran 14 times for 69 yards and a touchdown to help offset a rocky game for Baker Mayfield, who was 15 for 33 for 155 yards.

“There's a lot of easy throws there that I missed,” Mayfield said. “Situationally, you get into running the ball and I don't have a couple throws for a while, you get out of that rhythm.”

Stefanski kept the offense on the field on fourth down twice in the first half.

Mayfield was sacked by Everson Griffen for an 11-yard loss on fourth-and-4 from the 6 to stop Cleveland's first drive cold. Mayfield's fourth-and-goal pass from the 2 with 1:26 left before halftime was off target, but linebacker Eric Kendricks was called for holding to give the Browns a fresh set of downs. Finally, on the sixth straight snap from inside the 3-yard line, Hunt charged across the goal line. That drive began at the Cleveland 36 after the Vikings went for it on fourth-and-6, and Cousins failed to connect with Adam Thielen.

Then the game changed in a most unusual way. Sheldon Richardson, the former Browns defensive tackle, called a timeout the Vikings didn't have prior to the extra point attempt. The Browns went for 2 from the 1 and took an 8-7 lead on a pass from Mayfield to fullback Andy Janovich.

Chase McLaughlin made two critical field goals, a 53-yarder with 6:16 to go and a 48-yarder with 2 seconds left in the first half.