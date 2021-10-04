Colts, QB end skids by downing Dolphins

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The last seven times Carson Wentz had played in a football game, he had walked off on the losing side. That included his final four appearances with Philadelphia last season and his first three appearances with Indianapolis this season.

And Sunday looked like it would be more of the same – until things started to click.

Wentz, still dogged by a pair of sprained ankles, threw a pair of touchdown passes to Mo Alie-Cox, Jonathan Taylor rushed for 103 yards and a score, and the Colts got their first victory of the season by topping the Miami Dolphins 27-17.

“We know we have a good football team,” Colts coach Frank Reich said.

A potentially good quarterback, too.

Wentz completed 24 of 32 passes for 228 yards for the Colts, who avoided what would have been their first 0-4 start since 2011. They spent most of the day frustrating former Indianapolis quarterback Jacoby Brissett, who completed 20 of 30 passes but threw for 123 of his 199 yards in the final quarter.

“Feels great, honestly,” Wentz said. “Feels like you have the monkey off your back a little bit, for both me and the team.”

It was the first two-TD game for Alie-Cox, who had four scores in his first 43 NFL appearances coming into Sunday.

The Dolphins (1-3) lost their third straight. Miami was outgained 349 yards to 203, including139-35 on the ground.

“I think we've got to take a look at everything,” Dolphins coach Brian Flores said. “We will take a look at everything. I would say it's really across the board – offense, defense, special teams. It starts with me, coaching. I've got to do a better job. I say that every week. I don't want to say that every week.”

Brissett found Mike Gesicki with 10:40 left on fourth-and-goal from the 1 – two runs from there went nowhere, so the Dolphins went back to the air – to get Miami within 20-10. It was only the second passing touchdown of the season for the Dolphins, the first coming in the Week 1 win at New England when Tua Tagovailoa connected with Jaylen Waddle.

If there was hope for Miami, it didn't last long.

The Dolphins' ensuing kickoff went out of bounds, giving Indianapolis the ball at the 40. Wentz threw a 41-yard pass to Zach Pascal on the first play of the possession to get the Colts inside the Dolphins' red zone, then wound up finding Alie-Cox seven plays later for the clincher.

“He's a big man,” Wentz said of his tight end, “and plays big.”

The drive was fueled by Miami mistakes, a recurring theme of the day.

Among the Dolphins' problems: They were outgained 226-15 in the middle two quarters; went 30 minutes – game time, not real time – between first downs; jumped offside on a punt to extend a Colts drive that turned into Indianapolis' first touchdown; and then Brissett lost the ball early in the fourth quarter for a turnover after evading two tackles but not a third wave.

“We're out there taking turns making mistakes, in all three phases,” Flores said.

Brissett threw another TD pass, this one to DeVante Parker to get Miami back within 10 on the ensuing possession. But a pass interference call on third down extended the next Indianapolis drive instead of giving Miami the ball again with about 4 minutes left, and the Colts ran out the clock.

“You don't think 0-4. Who thinks 'lose'?” Colts linebacker Darius Leonard said. “You think every game, you're going to win the game. Who's even thinking about 0-4 right now? We're 1-3. That's the mindset now, to keep building.”

The Colts play Oct. 11 at Baltimore to end a three-game road swing, their longest in a single season since 2011.