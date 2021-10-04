Postgame blitz

Passing

Daniel Jones, Giants, went 28 of 40 for a career-high 402 yards and two touchdowns in a 27-21 overtime win over New Orleans.

Jalen Hurts, Eagles, passed for a career-high 387 yards and two touchdowns in a 42-30 loss to Kansas City.

Lamar Jackson, Ravens, threw for 312 yards and a touchdown in a 23-7 win over Denver.

Taylor Heinicke, Washington, went 23 of 33 for 290 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions in a 34-30 win over Atlanta.

Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs, threw for 278 yards and five touchdowns.

Kyler Murray, Cardinals, went 24 of 32 for 268 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions and rushed for 39 yards in a 37-20 win over the Los Angeles Rams.

Rushing

Derrick Henry, Titans, rushed for 157 yards on 33 carries in a 27-24 overtime loss to the New York Jets.

Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys, had 20 carries for 143 yards and a touchdown in a 36-28 victory over Carolina.

Alvin Kamara, Saints, had 26 carries for 120 yards.

Chase Edmonds, Cardinals, had 12 carries for 120 yards.

David Montgomery, Bears, rushed for 106 yards and two touchdowns before leaving a 24-14 win over Detroit with a knee injury.

Jonathan Taylor, Colts, had 16 carries for 103 yards and a touchdown in a 27-17 win over Miami.

Receiving

Tyreek Hill, Chiefs, had 11 receptions for 186 yards and three touchdowns.

Deebo Samuel, 49ers, caught eight passes for 156 yards and two touchdowns, including a 76-yarder, in a 28-21 loss to Seattle.

Darnell Mooney, Bears, caught five passes for 125 yards.

Terry McLaurin, Washington, had six catches for 123 yards and two touchdowns.

Stefon Diggs, Bills, had seven receptions for 114 yards in a 40-0 win over Houston.

DJ Moore, Panthers, had eight receptions for 113 yards and two touchdowns.

Special teams

DeAndre Carter, Washington, returned a kickoff 101 yards for a touchdown.

Matt Prater, Cardinals, made a 55-yard field goal, two other chip-shot kicks and four extra points.

Rigoberto Sanchez, Colts, averaged 50.0 yards on four punts, placing two inside the 20.

Defense

Trevon Diggs, Cowboys, had two interceptions.

Kemoko Turray, Colts, had two sacks.

– Associated Press