Injuries clouding victory for Bears

LAKE FOREST, Ill. – The Chicago Bears' offense has dealt with adversity from injuries since the second game of the season.

It will only worsen heading into preparation for Sunday's game at Las Vegas against the Raiders, because the injuries include running backs as well as quarterbacks.

The knee injury suffered by running back David Montgomery in a 106-yard effort during a 24-14 win Sunday over the Detroit Lions will be an uncertain situation to watch going forward.

“Again, we'll know more with that as we go here the next couple days,” coach Matt Nagy said Monday. “For us, you hope that, but once we know more then that will give us more clarity with that.”

Add this to the uncertainty at quarterback whether rookie Justin Fields will be asked to start for the third straight time because of the knee injury to starter Andy Dalton, and it will be another week of guessing for Nagy and the offense.

The fact Fields did a complete turnaround Sunday by going 11 of 17 for 209 yards won't change things.

“When we work through this whole process, we gotta see where Andy's at health-wise these next two days,” Nagy said. “That's important. Like we said this whole time, when Andy's healthy, he's our starter.”

Nagy offered no further update on Montgomery's health, but it was reported by NFL Network after Sunday's win to be a hyperextension with no serious structural damage.

The Bears also have to contend with a quad injury to backup Damien Williams. So it's possible they might need to rely on rookie running back Khalil Herbert.

What's working

The running game was allowed to work and flourished against Detroit with season highs of 39 carries and 188 yards, as offensive coordinator Bill Lazor took over play-calling. It was the third-highest rushing yardage total the Bears have had with Nagy as coach.

What needs help

The Bears started the season strong in run defense and figured to become even stronger when nose tackle Eddie Goldman returned Sunday for his first game since 2019, but defensive end Akiem Hicks went out on the defense's first play with a groin injury. The Bears gave up 90 yards rushing, not a large amount, but those all came before the Lions fell behind by three touchdowns and focused on the passing game.

Stock up

Darnell Mooney made progress as a wide receiver who can get open downfield. Mooney's career-high 125 yards came on five receptions, including catches of 64, 32 and 21 yards.

Stock down

Cole Kmet and the team's tight ends continue to have trouble getting involved in the passing game. Kmet had one reception for 6 yards in three targets and has eight receptions on the year. Jimmy Graham and Jesse James were untargeted Sunday and Graham is the only tight end with a reception this year besides Kmet. He has one catch, none in the past three games.