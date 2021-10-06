Jags owner condemns coach's actions at bar

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan publicly reprimanded Urban Meyer on Tuesday for the coach’s “inexcusable” behavior at an Ohio bar over the weekend.

Khan released a statement condemning Meyer’s actions, which were captured on video and released on social media. One shows a young woman dancing close to Meyer’s lap as he sits on a bar stool, a clip that quickly went viral. A second, more damning video appears to show Meyer touching the woman’s behind.

“I have addressed this matter with Urban. Specifics of our conversation will be held in confidence. What I will say is his conduct last weekend was inexcusable,” Khan said.

“I appreciate Urban’s remorse, which I believe is sincere. Now, he must regain our trust and respect. That will require a personal commitment from Urban to everyone who supports, represents or plays for our team. I am confident he will deliver.”

Chiefs add Gordon to roster

The Kansas City Chiefs are adding Josh Gordon to their 53-man roster and the wide receiver, who was just reinstated by the NFL last week, is expected to play in Sunday night’s AFC title game rematch against the Buffalo Bills.

The Chiefs signed Gordon, who had finished his sixth suspension for violations of NFL policies, to the practice squad last week with the assumption that he would join the active roster when he learned enough of the playbook.

“I’m just going to see how he does this week and talk to him,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Monday, when asked whether Gordon would play against the Bills.

“We’ll just see kind of where he’s at and how he’s feeling. There’s a chance, but there’s a chance he’s not also. I’m just going to play it by ear and see how he feels.”